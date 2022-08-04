ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

cbs17

Raleigh high school football coach talks about midnight practice session

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How can do you make football practice different and unique? You hold it at midnight and invite the entire neighborhood!. Chris Clark caught up with the Bulldogs’ head football coach Edwin Campbell to find out the genesis of this idea and what we can expect from the Southeast Raleigh High School team.
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

Kentucky Football Countdown: No. 28 Jordan Robinson

In four more Saturdays, the Big Blue Nation will fill up Kroger Field to watch the Kentucky football team kickoff the 2022 season against Miami, Oh. Just 28 days away, let’s take a closer look at a newcomer from the transfer portal, Jordan Robinson. About Robinson. Jordan Robinson’s recruitment...
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Young, Jon Lindstrom lead through 36 holes at the Golfweek International Mid-Am/Senior Championship

Eighteen holes remain before crowning the 2022 International Mid-Am and Senior champions. Separating themselves from the pack, two men pulled away in the individual race. Justin Young holds the mid-am lead. Following an opening 4-under 68 with a 69 on Saturday, Young jumped from T-2 to solo first. Opening up a four-shot lead, Young will have plenty of chasers pursuing him Sunday.
GOLF

