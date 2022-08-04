Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
Marquette Township community gathers for Catch the Vision Day
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
Bonifas Arts Center hosts Waterfront Arts Festival in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba was filled with art Saturday. It was the Waterfront Arts Festival. 35 artists packed Ludington Park to sell and showcase their art. Paintings, photography, pottery, and jewelry were among the mediums for sale. The event also featured live music in the band shell all day.
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
Local association honors veterans with boat parade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday. Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.
Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
Dive teams help clean Marquette Harbor waters
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
Alger County Fair in Chatham kicks off Friday
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Fair kicked off Friday in Chatham. The fair features livestock shows, horse shows, 4-H exhibits, and live music. The fairgrounds also feature a new pavilion this year. The fair will celebrate many homecoming events on Saturday and there will be a chicken barbeque on Sunday.
Manny Mag’s food truck serving authentic Mexican food all summer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you can book a kayak tour with Marquette Mountain and Iron County fair is in full swing. Plus... Manny Mag’s food truck shares what it’s serving up this summer. Manny Magdaleno shows off life on a food truck... ...and puts...
Waterfront Arts Festival draws in vendors to Escanaba Saturday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba will be filled with local art this weekend. It’s the 50th annual Waterfront Art Festival hosted by the Bonifas Arts Center. Staff outlined where everyone’s tent will be on Thursday. Local artists will be selling everything from paintings to jewelry....
Youth Wellness in Our Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette. The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies. The forum will take place on August...
Little Agate holds grand opening at Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Little Agate store held its official grand opening Thursday inside the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township. Little Agate is a children’s clothing & gear consignment store featuring quality brands for kids. The store owner says she has seen the need in the community and...
Michigan Farm Bureau partners with University of Michigan for UP food insecurity study
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in rural Michigan have faced new financial obstacles since the pandemic. The Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) says around one in four children have experienced food insecurity in the state since 2020. Knowing this, MFB has helped create programs to combat the symptoms. Food insecurity is...
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
Feeding America mobile food pantry to be in two locations Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry is scheduled to be in two locations in Upper Michigan on Wednesday, August 3. The first location is in Menominee County and will be at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA on 1600 West Drive. That will begin at 10 a.m. and is a drive through event and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
General Consul of Japan visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had an international visitor Thursday. Yusuke Shindo is the Consul General of Japan in Detroit. The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership invited him to Marquette to tour Northern Michigan University and learn about the U.P.’s culture. He also attended a meet and greet at the Peter White Public Library Thursday.
Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia. Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and...
Negaunee Township Fire Department hosts National Night Out
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Fire Department hosted its annual National Night Out Thursday. This was the first National Night Out since 2019 because of COVID-19. Kids went for rides in fire trucks while firefighters served food, drinks, and fun. Firefighters say the event was a great opportunity...
Vast sunflower field in Michigan's Upper Peninsula opens soon
ROCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands of sunflowers will bloom soon in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Hall Farms in Rock posted Thursday that some flowers in the 20-acre field have started to bloom, but it isn't peak time yet. The farm said an update will be provided Aug. 8, as sunflowers...
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Iron Mountain Civil War veteran’s story published
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County author brought a Civil War veteran’s story to life, including his connection to Iron Mountain. Keith Huotari is not only heard over the airways of Results Broadcasting, he is also a published author. His book, “Perfect Union -- Iron Mountain and its last surviving Civil War soldier,” is a biography of Samuel Bassett.
