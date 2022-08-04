Read on www.sweetwaternow.com
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Residents Can Sign up for Local Hunter Education Classes
SWEETWATER COUNTY — If you’re planning to hunt this fall and still need to complete your hunter education course, now is a good time to sign up for a hunter education class. Several classes are starting now. “If you’re a new hunter, the summer is a good time...
sweetwaternow.com
Free Training Starts Soon for Sweetwater Area Single Moms
Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Professional Office Careers training starts soon!. Training includes office administration skills in a variety of fields, including medical, industry, local small businesses, and more. Climb will match you with a job that fits your interests, strengths, and priorities—and continue to provide support...
sweetwaternow.com
Missing Art Underground Gallery Pieces Were Returned
ROCK SPRINGS — Thanks to the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) as well as info provided by members of the community, the two art pieces stolen from the Art Underground Gallery have been safely returned. They are currently at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA), where they are being prepped to be re-installed.
sweetwaternow.com
Gregory “Gibby” Scott Gibson (November 24, 1955 – July 28, 2022)
Gregory “Gibby” Scott Gibson, 66, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He died from a sudden illness. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 42 years and former resident of Fairbury, Nebraska. He was born November 24, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas; the son...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Todd, Rio, Babe & Billy
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at the Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Todd.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Police Department Celebrating National Night Out August 13
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department is gearing up to celebrate National Night Out on Saturday, August 13. National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, giving people a chance to get to know their officers or ask questions, said GRPD Public Information Officer Jamie Green.
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Florida Firearms Manufacturer Plans Wyoming Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Florida firearms manufacturer plans to establish...
RELATED PEOPLE
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Mayor Charged with Misconduct, Conflict of Interest
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo has been charged with five counts of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest, according to records obtained from the Sweetwater County Circuit Court. All six counts are considered misdemeanors, and the charging documents were served after a two-year...
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9944, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court. Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9945,...
sweetwaternow.com
WHP Troopers Initiated Two Separate Pursuits Involving Stolen Vehicles
Earlier this morning, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers responded to two separate vehicle pursuits within hours of each other. Both of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles with one ending in Sweetwater County. The first pursuit was initiated around 7:35 a.m north of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 after a WHP Trooper...
Comments / 0