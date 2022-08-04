UpRising Bakery allowed to move forward with drag brunch after meeting with village officials: ACLU

Read on www.fox32chicago.com
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
aclu-il.org
UpRising Bakery in Lake in the Hills to Continue Events Serving the Community after Agreement with Village Officials
UpRising Bakery, a Lake in the Hills business extensively vandalized after scheduling a brunch event featuring drag performers, will be able to host the rescheduled event and other programs after reaching an agreement with Lake in the Hills Village officials. UpRising owner Corrina Bendel Sac had been threatened with fines and the loss of her business license if she went forward with these events after a meeting with Village officials last week. The agreement reached today ends these threats and denies a potential victory to violent extremists that objected to UpRising’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. Under the agreement UpRising Bakery will be free to move forward with plans for future events, including the rescheduled drag event, in accord with current zoning laws.
Come out to the country for Von Bergen Farm's Sunflower Festival!
If you want to "up" your Instagram game or just have fun in a sunflower maze, head out to Hebron. The Von Bergen Farm is hosting their Sunflower Festival. Tim McGill got a lesson on these beautiful flowers for Good Day Chicago.
spotonillinois.com
How did Tanush Gulati from Lake in the Hills place in Boys' 14 USTA standings in the week ending July 30?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in July in Harvard was 1,399 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Phillip Kapraun for a bracket. It was filed on Sept. 5, 2018 before being approved on July 5. Though...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
fox32chicago.com
WATCH: Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood
CHICAGO - A bus driver was taken into custody on Saturday after his party bus sideswiped about 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Chicago police said the driver was heading south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. Saturday when he started hitting cars. Video taken by a witness...
napervillelocal.com
Back To School: Naperville District 203 Calendar For 2022-23
It seems like summer just started, but it’s already time for students at Naperville Community Unit School District 203 to get ready to return to school. The first official day of school for District 203 students is Aug. 17. Continue Reading on Patch.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Stop flushing wrong things down the toilet, suburb tells residents
Village spokesman Jim Moran says people are flushing all sorts of things they shouldn’t down their toilets. These include paper towels, napkins, dental floss, hair, cat litter, diapers, feminine products, cooking grease and paint.
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
959theriver.com
Old Plainfield Playground Now Making Kids Happy in Kenya!
Today we have another story about items that have been retired here being used for good elsewhere. The Plainfield Park District recently shared a photo of a park recently erected Nairobi, Kenya. That park once stood at Plainfield’s Eaton Preserve just two years ago! Eaton Preserve was renovated, which included a new playground for kids, but the old park is seeing new life in Africa!
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
Family-owned Island Lake grocery store to remain open through 2022
A grocery store that has served Island Lake for 50 years is NOT closing this month as announced two weeks ago. The owners of Island Foods said they’ll stay open through the end of the year.
Why motorists keep crashing into Illinois couple’s home: ‘There were two already this week’
Cars or SUVs on several terrifying occasions have crashed into the home and garage, which sits near a state road about 30 miles south of Chicago.
Gurnee Days featuring family-friendly events return this weekend
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- There are plenty of family-friendly events in the north suburbs for Gurnee Days.It all starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for the 5K, 10K, and fun walk. That's happening at the Hunt Club Community Center.More Gurnee Days activities are taking place today and tomorrow at Viking Park. The grounds open at noon.There are activities for kids, a rib eating contest, and even an ice cream eating contest, where the contestants will go against each other and fight off brain freeze.
947wls.com
HEADS UP! 4 Bats have tested positive for Rabies in DuPage County
Here’s a warning for you and your pets! The DuPage County Health Department has issued a news release warning residents of bats with rabies. The department has found 4 bats that have tested positive for the virus. They warn you to avoid contact with bats and keep your pets up to date on their rabies shots.
Community opens up about healing in aftermath of Highland Park parade shooting
In the aftermath of the Highland Park shooting, residents have begun to open up about how the shooting affected them and how they have begun to live with the trauma.
