Lake In The Hills, IL

UpRising Bakery allowed to move forward with drag brunch after meeting with village officials: ACLU

By Tia Ewing
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago
aclu-il.org

UpRising Bakery in Lake in the Hills to Continue Events Serving the Community after Agreement with Village Officials

UpRising Bakery, a Lake in the Hills business extensively vandalized after scheduling a brunch event featuring drag performers, will be able to host the rescheduled event and other programs after reaching an agreement with Lake in the Hills Village officials. UpRising owner Corrina Bendel Sac had been threatened with fines and the loss of her business license if she went forward with these events after a meeting with Village officials last week. The agreement reached today ends these threats and denies a potential victory to violent extremists that objected to UpRising’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. Under the agreement UpRising Bakery will be free to move forward with plans for future events, including the rescheduled drag event, in accord with current zoning laws.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL
CHICAGO, IL
PLAINFIELD, IL
SAINT CHARLES, IL
CHICAGO, IL
WHEELING, IL
GURNEE, IL
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL

