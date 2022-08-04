Read on www.timesgazette.com
A retail incubator
Posey Plaza, Greenfield’s new incubator space at 228 Jefferson St., was officially welcomed Wednesday to downtown Greenfield. Owner Misty Posey, who also owns Phase 2 next door, said she wanted to open the space as an incubator to help other small businesses get started and grow their companies here in Greenfield.
Adena perinatal care recognized by commission
If there’s anybody who recognizes the benefit of a hospital that provides high-quality perinatal care, it’s Melody Rose. The 65-year-old Jackson resident is part a multi-generational tradition in her family of bringing new life into the world with the help of Adena physicians. “I was born at Adena...
Warner addresses variety of local health concerns
Editor’s note — Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner recently posted an update on COVID-19 and other issues on the health department’s Facebook page. It follows in its entirety. It has been quite a long time since I provided a community update on COVID-19, and there are...
First State donates to senior center
First State Bank employees (r-l), Diana Setty, Tara Pendell and Bryan Smith present members of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center with a sponsorship of $250 for the center’s signature and popular annual fundraiser, Build-A-Buddy. The event will return this Christmas season. Details can be found on the senior center’s Facebook page this fall.
Armory dedicated, flying ships and weather cools RFL
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Sound therapy
Newly-opened Vibrational Sound Massage was welcomed to downtown Greenfield on Wednesday. The business opened last month at 228 Jefferson St., within Posey Plaza, Greenfield’s incubator space. Vibrational sound therapy is the concept of using soothing sounds and vibrations to positively affect the body and the mind to promote healing...
Movies Under the Stars resume
Issues with sound quality that plagued the initial showing of the city of Hillsboro-sponsored Movies Under the Stars series, a free, publicly accessible event, have been resolved, according to Whitney Seitz, Hillsboro administrative assistant and coordinator of the event. In a press release issued by the city following the presentation...
High school sports season is underway
The 2022 high school sports season got underway Thursday with the Adam Sharp Memorial McClain Invitational at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Many of the Frontier Athletic Conference teams took part. In the boys’ meet, Circleville won with a team score of 169. Other team scores were Wilmington 177, Washington 180,...
Alleged shooter indicted
A Clinton County grand jury has indicted a Blanchester area man for allegedly shooting an individual in the leg. Michael S. Lawson, 41, was indicted on a count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and a count of having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony. Lawson and Andrew...
