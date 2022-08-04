Grandfather of students killed at bus stop remembers Jackie Walorski

Read on abc57.com
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
abc57.com
Governor Holcomb directs flags to half-staff on Saturday for Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff across the state on Saturday in honor and remembrance of Elwood Police officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31 in Madison County. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
WISH-TV
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — A wrong-way driver on the Indiana Toll Road died Friday after crashing head on with a semitrailer, according to Indiana State Police. At 9:35 p.m., State Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, according to ISP. The 4.1 mile-marker is located near the Calumet Avenue exit of the Indiana Toll Road.
13 WHAM
Father of victim in fatal hit-and-run calls for someone to take accountability
Rochester, N.Y. — Frederick Jones is calling out for someone to take accountability for the death of his son. Jones is in shambles after his 19-year-old son never made it home from the beach, Wednesday morning. Jared Jones was doing what he loved-riding his bike- when he was suddenly...
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
‘Law says I can kill you’: Indiana prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
An Indiana prosecutor is facing charges after state police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother's Day.
WHEC TV-10
5-year-old dies, 6 injured in Wolcott car accident
WOLCOTT, NY (WHEC) — Six people are injured and a 5-year-old is dead after a car they were riding in crashed into a creek on Thursday in Wolcott. NY State Police said the driver lost control of the car as it was traveling on Younglove Road in Wayne County around 5 p.m. The car slid off the road, overturned, and became completely submerged in the creek.
wdrb.com
2 Indiana senators to honor 'good samaritan' who saved lives during mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Two Indiana Senators plan to honor the "good samaritan" who helped save lives during the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. U-S Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young will introduce a resolution to honor the actions of Elisjsha Dicken. Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman went into the mall and...
Suspected Pipe Bomb, Other Materials Found by Police Executing Warrant in Indiana
Indiana State Police said officers uncovered a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb-making materials at home in St. Joseph County, Indiana, while serving a felony warrant Wednesday. State troopers and the St. Joseph County Police Department were visiting a residence in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road to locate a...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department gathers supplies for donation to those affected by eastern Kentucky flooding
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department gathered together a variety of supplies on Wednesday and will be donating them to those affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Items in the donation package include diapers, wipes and toys, which will be sent to families in the recovery process.
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
Watch Indiana Mom Speak to Son Through Nanny Cam For First Time and Accidentally Scare the Bejeezus Out of Him
When my dad's Alzheimer's become more advanced, we put a nanny cam in his living room to be able to check on him when we could not be at the house with him. The doctor suggested it and even though it seemed like a huge invasion of privacy, we knew it was what was best. Now, that he has moved into assisted living, there is no need for the camera anymore, But, my sister and nieces, who are getting ready to move into the house, still have yet to take the camera down.
abc57.com
One dead, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on McKinley Highway on Thursday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 2:28 p.m., police were called to the crash on McKinley near Hoosier Avenue. The initial investigation determined 30-year-old Trevor Reasonover of...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old recently out of prison after Fall River arrest indicted on several murder charges after officer killed, another officer and 15-year-old injured
Rochester, NY- The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed a grand jury indictment charging 21-year-old Kelvin J. Vickers Jr. with Aggravated Murder, Murder in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Aggravated Murder, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, two counts Assault in the 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of Rochester Police Officer Sino Seng, and the assault of 15-year-old Tamaia Walker.
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
abc57.com
Large sinkhole in St. Joseph County caused by sewage main burst
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A large sinkhole caused by a sewage main burst redirected traffic at the intersection of Edison Road and Quince Road in South Bend on Friday. The hole was under emergency construction, and is said to be an isolated incident that should not happen anywhere else in connection with Friday's break.
Five-Year-Old Killed, Seven Injured in Wayne County Accident
A five-year-old boy was killed in Wayne County Thursday afternoon when the car he was a passenger in left the road and ended up completely submerged in a creek. State Police say 28-year-old Kayla Perrotta, of Oswego, was driving west on Younglove Road in Wolcott just before 5 when she lost control of her car, which left the road, overturned, and entered a creek. Three of the seven passengers in the car were ejected. Troopers say 5-year-old Joseph Zufelt died.
WSFA
State trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver on I-65 south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Trooper Reinke returns from military deployment
MARSHALL CO. – Indiana State Trooper Korinne Reinke recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the United States Army Reserve for 8 years and holds the rank of Captain. In June of 2021, Reinke began...
