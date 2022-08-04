Beyer Announces $600,000 In DOJ Funding for Body Worn Cameras in the Alexandria Police Department

Read on www.fcnp.com
Daugherty to Join Oak Street Elementary as Principal
Following an extensive search and recommendation of a search panel, the Falls Church City Public Schools School Board is appointing Ms. Karim Daugherty as the new principal of Oak Street Elementary School. Ms. Daugherty is finishing her ninth year as principal of Beech Tree Elementary School in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Falls Church News Briefs
Virginia’s three-day Sales Tax Holiday starts this Friday, August 5, at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, August 7, at 11:59 p.m. Consumers can take advantage of the holiday for both in-store and online purchases, and can buy select items — school supplies, clothes and shoes, emergency and hurricane preparedness — without paying sales tax. With hurricane season often peaking in August, officials say it is a prime time to take advantage of the tax holiday by purchasing qualifying items that can help households in case a hurricane, or any other disaster, strikes.
Finish the Summer Strong with these DMV Area Outings
With the end of summer just around the corner, here is a list of activities to make the most of the warm weather!. With the heat rising, a refreshing dip in the pool can be the epitome of a fun summer activity. Whether it’s at a community pool or in someone’s own backyard, swimming can be a great way to finish out the summer. With Banneker Pool and Ocean Dunes being ranked the best pools in D.C. and Virginia, this is a chance for locals to end the summer with a splash! For more information about Banneker Pool, visit dpr.dc.gov/page/banneker-pool. For more information about Ocean Dunes, visit novaparks.com/waterparks/ocean-dunes-waterpark.
Falls Church Events Calendar: August 4 – 10, 2022
New Yorker Discussion Group. Monthly discussion group for readers of the New Yorker, presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. Email Pete Sullivan ([email protected]) for a Zoom invitation. 2 — 3 p.m. Solace Outpost Trivia Night. First and second place teams win gift cards. 571-378-1469. (444 W. Broad...
Mill Creek In Final Negotiating Stages With Paragon for Movie Theaters at Founders Row
Saturday, August 6 — The Mill Creek Residential Trust, developers of the new Founder’s Row mixed use development at the intersection of W. Broad and N. West Streets in the center of the City of Falls Church, announced through a new filing with the City that it is “in the final stages of securing a lease with Paragon Theaters,” noting that “Paragon will operate a 88 7-screen movie theater, including an IMAX-similar screen with a total capacity of approximately 89 600 seats.”
Park Ave. ‘Great Street’ Plans Shared In Tour
Somebody was counting noses Monday when 83 citizens (count ‘em) assembled in front of the newly expanded and renovated Mary Riley Styles Public Library to partake in a walking tour hosted by City Hall of the plans to convert Park Avenue between the library (at N. Virginia Ave.) and three blocks away to N. Washington St. at the State Theatre into a “Great Street.”
