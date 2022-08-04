ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Arizona county axes elections boss after ballot problems

By BOB CHRISTIE
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3iwq_0h5GnrV000
APTOPIX Election 2022 Arizona Voting Problems Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer listens to complaints while addressing election day ballot shortages in Pinal county, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York)

PHOENIX — (AP) — Officials in an Arizona county that was plagued with issues during Tuesday's primaries have fired their elections director and said he is no longer employed.

Pinal County officials had promised swift changes during a Wednesday news conference where they did not assign blame directly on Elections Director David Frist, who was just hired in March. In a Thursday news release, they said elected Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross had resigned and agreed to become the new elections director “in order to restore confidence for voters.”

Ross has been the county recorder since being elected in 2012. The office oversaw elections until county supervisors separated the Elections Department from her office in 2017. There have been at least three election directors since then.

Hundreds of voters complained Tuesday that they were unable to immediately vote at the polls because the county had run out of some ballots. One polling place was opened hours late because keys were not available.

At Wednesday's news conference, Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer and Jeffrey McClure, chair of the Board of Supervisors, both blamed the problems on human error. McClure called it “a major screw-up.”

Frist's county cell phone was disconnected.

The problems were the second in the primary. When mail ballots were sent out early in July, many were missing city races and the county — a growing suburban area south of metro-Phoenix and home to over 425,000 residents — was forced to send supplemental ballots to those voters.

On Tuesday, that earlier issue played a role during in-person voting at some of the county’s 95 polling sites. Each site may have had as many as 10 ballot styles.

A surge of people going to the polls led to some sites either running short or out of ballots. The county tried to print new ballots but old printers were limited and it took a long time in some cases to get new ballots to the affected polling sites.

At most, about 750 voters could have been affected, out of about 50,000 total mail and in-person votes tallied from Tuesday’s election, but that is “purely a guess,” Volkmer said. Many likely did vote.

“Quite frankly, we underestimated,” he said of the ballot shortage. “There were more people who showed up than we thought were going to show up.”

County officials were questioned by at least two state lawmakers at Wednesday's news conference. A voting rights group and the state and national Republican Party both complained about voters possibly losing their right to vote and the GOP called for Frist to resign. The party called his removal “an important step towards restoring Arizonans’ faith in their elections."

McClure said in a statement that the Board of Supervisors was “deeply embarrassed and frustrated” by the mistakes and were taking immediate action to ensure November's general election runs smoothly.

“It is vital that we restore trust with Pinal County voters, and I can assure the community that there is no better leader to take control of our Elections Department than Virginia Ross," McClure said,

The board plans to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Ross' term on Friday. County recorders handle voter rolls and early ballot mailing and record and maintain documents like property records.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
Pinal County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County, AZ
Elections
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
kyma.com

Convictions won’t be tossed in deadly 1970 Tucson hotel fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The top county prosecutor in the Tucson area will not ask a court to throw out convictions for a man who was imprisoned for decades in a 1970 hotel fire that killed 29 people yet was released from custody in a 2013 deal with prosecutors.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

A troubled Tucson park will get $3 million makeover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A survey of residents who live within a mile of Santa Rita Park at 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue shows many families don’t use the park because they don’t feel safe. “The public told us the loved this park but it hasn’t been...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#County Attorney#Politics Local#Election Local#The Elections Department#The Board Of Supervisors
gilaherald.com

How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?

Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Tucson-Based World View Now Taking Reservations for Commercial Spaceflights

Commercial space travel is no longer lightyears away. World View, a space tourism company based in Tucson is making space travel more accessible and comfortable through immersive voyages to Earth’s Stratosphere that are safe and suitable for the average space tourist, but still invoke the awe and wonder astronauts experience while viewing our planet from space.
TUCSON, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Tucson Property Trades for $39M

The buyer intends to continue the renovation process. Vertical Street Ventures has acquired Metro Tucson, a multifamily property in Tucson, Ariz., for $38.5 million, or $165,948 per unit. Marcus & Millichap‘s Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller, a private individual, and procured the buyer. The community last traded in 2021 for $19 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Phoenix & Tucson are Some of the Best Places to Buy a Vacation Rental Home, Report

With the real estate market re-stabilizing, both top and up-and-coming rental home destinations are showing strong capitalization rates, which means that vacation rental home buyers have more markets to choose from, and more destinations to consider. As vacation rental home buyers hunt for their perfect vacation home destination, Vacasa ranked...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson said no one was injured in a crash involving a school bus on Friday morning, Aug. 5. The crash happened on West Irvington Road where it crosses the Santa Cruz River west of I-19. The bus collided head-on with a pickup...
TUCSON, AZ
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
24K+
Followers
79K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy