Pirates rally by scuffling Brewers once again in 5-4 victory Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Chavis, center, celebrates with teammates after Milwaukee Brewers reliever Matt Bush threw a wild pitch while he was batting, allowing Bryan Reynolds to score from third, in the 10th inning giving the Pirates the win in the baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Pirates won 5-4.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to complete a three-game sweep.

Reynolds tied it earlier in the inning when he hit a ground-rule double down the right-field line off Matt Bush (2-2). 3

Reynolds moved to third on a fly to right field by Ke’Bryan Hayes and raced home when a pitch from Bush slipped by Brewers catcher Victor Caratini to give the Pirates their third comeback win over first-place Milwaukee in as many days.

