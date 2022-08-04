ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates County, NC

Man arrested in Gates County after high-speed chase from Suffolk

By Web Staff
 2 days ago
GATES COUNTY, N.C. - A man was arrested Wednesday evening after a high-speed chase.

Around 5:10 p.m., Gates County received information that Suffolk Police was in pursuit of a wanted man that was heading towards Gates County, North Carolina.

Deputies then staged at the North Carolina and Virginia State Line on US Highway 13, Eure. Shortly thereafter, the suspect’s vehicle was seen entering North Carolina and the Gates County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit.

Krys A. Karyshyn was successfully stopped and apprehended after police pursued him for about 10 miles at over 80 mph.

Karyshyn is currently in custody in North Carolina and being held on a Fugitive Warrant. Karyshyn has also been charged with 11 felonies and multiple misdemeanors out of Virginia. Police say additional felony and misdemeanor charges are pending in North Carolina.

