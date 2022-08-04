ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

numberfire.com

Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Rays pitching coach Snyder injured during mound visit

Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder may want to take things a bit easier when he visits the mound. Snyder pulled a calf muscle during a visit with starter Shane McClanahan during the Rays' 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, manager Kevin Cash said, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox meet in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (54-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-65, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -140, Royals +120;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
