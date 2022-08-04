Read on www.sweetwaternow.com
Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
cowboystatedaily.com
Out-Of-State PAC Targets Wyoming Candidates, Even Endorsees Are Mad
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado-based political action committee has been supporting Wyoming state-level candidates and smearing their opponents, without those candidates’ support. “I do not condone any negative comments, any negative feedback or anything against my other opponent,” State Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wyoming
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun, we are all in awe of fighter pilots and what they can do with those airplanes.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
cowboystatedaily.com
Cicadas Have Emerged in Wyoming This Year To Throw Predators Off, Entomologists Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was last year when the 17-year periodic cicadas emerged from their cocoons and annoyed many (at least on the eastern portion of the country) with their constant buzzing. So, if these bugs emerge only once every two decades, why are...
oilcity.news
Campfires banned on Wyoming Game and Fish lands in Fremont County
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced new fire restrictions for lands it manages in Fremont County in conjunction with county and U.S. Forest Service fire restrictions. Open fires are banned on all Game and Fish–administered lands in Fremont County under the new restrictions....
RELATED PEOPLE
sweetwaternow.com
PHOTOS: Senior Citizens Enjoy Wyoming’s Big Show
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Deer Trail Assisted Living and Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center (CRRC) and The Villa residents spent most of their morning enjoying Wyoming’s Big Show. CRRC Activities Director and Volunteer Coordinator Heidi Schuh said around 15 residents and 18 volunteers were attending the fair this...
sweetwaternow.com
Gregory “Gibby” Scott Gibson (November 24, 1955 – July 28, 2022)
Gregory “Gibby” Scott Gibson, 66, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He died from a sudden illness. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 42 years and former resident of Fairbury, Nebraska. He was born November 24, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas; the son...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Florida Firearms Manufacturer Plans Wyoming Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Florida firearms manufacturer plans to establish...
sweetwaternow.com
Free Training Starts Soon for Sweetwater Area Single Moms
Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Professional Office Careers training starts soon!. Training includes office administration skills in a variety of fields, including medical, industry, local small businesses, and more. Climb will match you with a job that fits your interests, strengths, and priorities—and continue to provide support...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20
Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rammell Tries To Get Opponent Kicked Out Of Gov Race By Filing Lawsuit Against Wyoming SOS
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell planned to file a lawsuit against the Wyoming Secretary of State within the next 24 hours of his announcement to that effect during a news conference on Thursday. Rammell is going to sue outgoing Secretary of...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her two-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announces new Major Project Development Manager
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has recently announced Jennifer Thomson will serve as the Governor’s Major Project Development Manager. In a release from the Governor’s Office, Thomson is now part of Gordon’s Administration’s Natural Resources policy team. The position is intended to keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier.
Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming
It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp. Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's) Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
mybighornbasin.com
Plan for the Upcoming Hunting Season in Wyoming with Local Hunter Education Classes
For those planning to hunt this fall, Wyoming Game and Fish would like to remind folks that now is a good time to sign up for hunter education classes. “If you’re a new hunter, the summer is a good time to take a hunter education course,” Janet Milek, Game and Fish Casper Region public information specialist says. “The major purpose of hunter education is to promote safe and ethical hunting while teaching skills to prevent hunting and firearm-related accidents. In addition, the course enhances knowledge about the tradition of hunting, wildlife identification, and focuses on hunting responsibilities too.”
Comments / 0