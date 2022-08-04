Best Way to Watch the English Premier League Live Right Now
The English Premier League is getting ready to kick off this weekend and trust us when we say, you won’t want to miss out on a single game. Players such as Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kevin De Bruyne showed incredible signs of dominance last year and are looking to carry that over into this season. As 20 teams look to start their 38 match season, you should be looking for the best way to live stream the English Premier League this season.
This year’s broadcasting rights throughout the USA belong to USA Network and NBC, making it easy for users to stream the games through a live tv streaming service . So if you were wondering how you would be able to watch this year’s Premier League matches, look no further. With different options available we have all the answers for you to find the best way to watch the English Premier League this season.
After reviewing all of the streaming services that will be airing the English Premier League, we found that Sling TV is our #1 option. With a free trial lasting till 8/20 and one of the lower subscription costs paired with their channel options, it’s a hard one to beat.Watch the English Premier League through Sling TV Here
Where can you stream almost all of the English Premier League games?
|Streaming Service
|Price Per Month
|Free Trial
|Sling TV (#1 Recommended)
|$35+
|Yes (limited time)
|Peacock Premium
|$5+
|Yes
|DirecTV Stream
|$70+
|No
|Hulu + Live TV
|$70+
|No
|FuboTV
|$70+
|Yes
Our Recommended: Watch the English Premier League on Sling TV
|Plan
|Price Per Month
|Channels
|Free Trial
|Sling Orange
|$35
|32+
|Yes (limited time)
|Sling Blue
|$35
|42+
|Yes (limited time)
|Sling Orange + Blue
|$50
|50+
|Yes (limited time)
Sling TV enters as one of the most affordable live tv streaming services on the market, while still providing tons of quality content and live network coverage. Starting at just $35 a month for the Blue or Orange plan you’ll gain access to a wide array of content. If you don’t want to make that decision you can combine the two packages to get the Sling Orange and Blue package at just $50 per month gaining access to over 50 live tv channels .
We can’t forget to mention that Sling TV is also offering a free trial lasting until the 20th of this month. After that you’ll receive $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) to give you even more savings from the already low priced streaming service .Watch the English Premier League through Sling TV Here
English Premier League Schedule
Friday, August 5
03:00 pm EST
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Saturday, August 6
07:30 am EST
Fulham vs. Liverpool
10:00 am EST
AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
10:00 am EST
Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
10:00 am EST
Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest
10:00 am EST
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton
12:30 pm EST
Everton vs. Chelsea
Sunday, August 7
09:00 am EST
Leicester City vs. Brentford
09:00 am EST
Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 am EST
West Ham United vs. Manchester City
Saturday, August 13
07:30 am EST
Aston Villa vs. Everton
10:00 am EST
Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth
10:00 am EST
Southampton vs. Leeds United
10:00 am EST
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
10:00 am EST
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United
10:00 am EST
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham
12:30 pm EST
Brentford vs. Manchester United
Sunday, August 14
09:00 am EST
Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United
11:30 am EST
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Monday, August 15
03:00 pm EST
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Saturday, August 20
07:30 am EST
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
10:00 am EST
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
10:00 am EST
Everton vs. Nottingham Forest
10:00 am EST
Fulham vs. Brentford
10:00 am EST
Leicester City vs. Southampton
12:30 pm EST
AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
Sunday, August 21
09:00 am EST
Leeds United vs. Chelsea
09:00 am EST
West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
11:30 am EST
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Monday, August 22
03:00 pm EST
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Saturday, August 27
07:30 am EST
Southampton vs. Manchester United
10:00 am EST
Brentford vs. Everton
10:00 am EST
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United
10:00 am EST
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
10:00 am EST
Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth
10:00 am EDT
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
12:30 pm EST
Arsenal vs. Fulham
Sunday, August 28
09:00 am EST
Aston Villa vs. West Ham United
09:00 am EST
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United
11:30 am EST
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Tuesday, August 30
02:30 pm EST
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford
02:30 pm EST
Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
02:45 pm EST
Southampton vs. Chelsea
03:00 pm EST
Leeds United vs. Everton
Wednesday, August 31
02:30 pm EST
AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
02:30 pm EST
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
02:30 pm EST
Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
02:45 pm EST
West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
03:00 pm EST
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Thursday, September 1
03:00 pm EST
Leicester City vs. Manchester United
Saturday, September 3
07:30 am EST
Everton vs. Liverpool
10:00 am EST
Brentford vs. Leeds United
