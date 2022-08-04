ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Best Way to Watch the English Premier League Live Right Now

The English Premier League is getting ready to kick off this weekend and trust us when we say, you won’t want to miss out on a single game. Players such as Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kevin De Bruyne showed incredible signs of dominance last year and are looking to carry that over into this season. As 20 teams look to start their 38 match season, you should be looking for the best way to live stream the English Premier League this season.

This year’s broadcasting rights throughout the USA belong to USA Network and NBC, making it easy for users to stream the games through a live tv streaming service . So if you were wondering how you would be able to watch this year’s Premier League matches, look no further. With different options available we have all the answers for you to find the best way to watch the English Premier League this season.

After reviewing all of the streaming services that will be airing the English Premier League, we found that Sling TV is our #1 option. With a free trial lasting till 8/20 and one of the lower subscription costs paired with their channel options, it’s a hard one to beat.

Watch the English Premier League through Sling TV Here

Where can you stream almost all of the English Premier League games?

Streaming Service Price Per Month Free Trial
Sling TV (#1 Recommended) $35+ Yes (limited time)
Peacock Premium $5+ Yes
DirecTV Stream $70+ No
Hulu + Live TV $70+ No
FuboTV $70+ Yes

Our Recommended: Watch the English Premier League on Sling TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxq2M_0h5GnOLH00
Sling TV
Plan Price Per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $35 32+ Yes (limited time)
Sling Blue $35 42+ Yes (limited time)
Sling Orange + Blue $50 50+ Yes (limited time)

Sling TV enters as one of the most affordable live tv streaming services on the market, while still providing tons of quality content and live network coverage. Starting at just $35 a month for the Blue or Orange plan you’ll gain access to a wide array of content. If you don’t want to make that decision you can combine the two packages to get the Sling Orange and Blue package at just $50 per month gaining access to over 50 live tv channels .

We can’t forget to mention that Sling TV is also offering a free trial lasting until the 20th of this month. After that you’ll receive $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) to give you even more savings from the already low priced streaming service .

Watch the English Premier League through Sling TV Here

English Premier League Schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvVeD_0h5GnOLH00
Sling TV

Friday, August 5

03:00 pm EST

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Saturday, August 6

07:30 am EST

Fulham vs. Liverpool

10:00 am EST

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

10:00 am EST

Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

10:00 am EST

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest

10:00 am EST

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

12:30 pm EST

Everton vs. Chelsea

Sunday, August 7

09:00 am EST

Leicester City vs. Brentford

09:00 am EST

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 am EST

West Ham United vs. Manchester City

Saturday, August 13

07:30 am EST

Aston Villa vs. Everton

10:00 am EST

Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth

10:00 am EST

Southampton vs. Leeds United

10:00 am EST

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

10:00 am EST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United

10:00 am EST

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Fulham

12:30 pm EST

Brentford vs. Manchester United

Sunday, August 14

09:00 am EST

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham United

11:30 am EST

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, August 15

03:00 pm EST

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday, August 20

07:30 am EST

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

10:00 am EST

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

10:00 am EST

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest

10:00 am EST

Fulham vs. Brentford

10:00 am EST

Leicester City vs. Southampton

12:30 pm EST

AFC Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Sunday, August 21

09:00 am EST

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

09:00 am EST

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

11:30 am EST

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Monday, August 22

03:00 pm EST

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Saturday, August 27

07:30 am EST

Southampton vs. Manchester United

10:00 am EST

Brentford vs. Everton

10:00 am EST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United

10:00 am EST

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

10:00 am EST

Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth

10:00 am EDT

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

12:30 pm EST

Arsenal vs. Fulham

Sunday, August 28

09:00 am EST

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

09:00 am EST

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Newcastle United

11:30 am EST

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Tuesday, August 30

02:30 pm EST

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

02:30 pm EST

Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

02:45 pm EST

Southampton vs. Chelsea

03:00 pm EST

Leeds United vs. Everton

Wednesday, August 31

02:30 pm EST

AFC Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

02:30 pm EST

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

02:30 pm EST

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

02:45 pm EST

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

03:00 pm EST

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Thursday, September 1

03:00 pm EST

Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Saturday, September 3

07:30 am EST

Everton vs. Liverpool

10:00 am EST

Brentford vs. Leeds United

