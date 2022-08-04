ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
buffzone.com

CU Buffs’ Robert Barnes primed for breakout season

Two years ago, Robert Barnes was playing safety at Oklahoma, with Lincoln Riley as his head coach. Last week in Los Angeles, both participated in Pac-12 media day, with Barnes representing Colorado and Riley as the new head coach at Southern California. Riley did a bit of a double-take when...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Healthy JT Shrout enjoying return to field for CU Buffs

As quarterback Maddox Kopp stood at the podium on Tuesday, answering questions from the media for the first time since joining the Colorado Buffaloes, JT Shrout walked to the back of the media scrum. Shrout, a junior quarterback, pretended to hold out a microphone and laughed a bit as he...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Early season slate settled for CU Buffs men’s basketball

The ledger has been completed for the first two months of the Colorado men’s basketball season. On Thursday, CU announced its full nonconference schedule, highlighted by a trip to the Myrtle Beach Classic and the first Centennial State showdown against Colorado State since 2019 on Dec. 8 in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
ralphiereport.com

Colorado Men’s Basketball finalizes 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball finalized its 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Thursday. It’s a solid offering with multiple ‘Power 5’ opponents, a possible March Madness cinderella, and two in-state rivals. The Buffs will play six home games during non-conference play along with five previously announced road contests;...
BOULDER, CO
KREX

The Raptors club the Rockies

The Ogden Raptures came out swinging. A lead-off homerun to start the game by Josh Broughton. Then in the second inning, the Raptors would score seven runs. The big shot was a grand slam by Jesus Valdez. That bust it wide open. It was 8-0 after two innings. The Raptors would hold on for the 14-9 victory.
DENVER, CO
K99

Race on Ice Like You’re in Mario Kart in Denver This Fall

This fall, you can hit the track on a go-kart in Denver. This won't just be any regular go-kart track as you can be racing on ice. Riders and spectators are encouraged to dress up in costumes for the fun-filled, yet icy event. 10 go-karts will be racing and each ticket holder will get approximately 12 to 15 minutes of go-karting time on the ice track.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
secretdenver.com

The Denver Bucket List: 7 Can’t Miss Spots For Mexican Food

Is there anything better than a delicious plate of bulky burritos swimming in chili verde and bursting with meat, beans, and cheese? How about oily birria tacos perfect to be dipped in consome and topped with fresh cilantro and crisp onions? If you can’t tell, we have a bit of a love affair with Mexican food, and Colorado has some fantastic places for when you’re craving something South of the border. Here are 7 can’t-miss spots for delicious Mexican food right here in Denver.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

JAX Mercantile Company Becomes an Employee-Owned Company

JAX Mercantile Company has announced, effective January 1, 2022, it became an employee-owned company via an employee stock ownership plan. JAX has been family owned and operated for over 65 years with nine store locations serving the outdoor and farm retail industry. JAX Mercantile Co. traces its roots to a...
AMES, IA
K99

SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop

I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
JOHNSTOWN, CO

