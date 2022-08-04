Sampson Oguntope, accused of 2012 murder of 89-year-old woman, found competent to stand trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO