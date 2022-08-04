Sampson Oguntope, accused of 2012 murder of 89-year-old woman, found competent to stand trial

Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
Trial for accused killer of Zoe Campos to start in 10 days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man who confessed to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos is headed to trial, and his confession will be admissible in court. On Thursday, 140th District Court Judge Douglas Freitag denied all motions filed by the attorneys for 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez and set a trial date for August 15, 2022. Rodriquez confessed to killing Campos back in 2013.
Lubbock Murder Suspect’s Confession Will Not Be Thrown Out
The confession of a Lubbock murder suspect will not be thrown out, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. Back in November of 2018, human remains were found in the backyard of a Lubbock home. These remains were identified as belonging to Zoe Campos, who was 18-years-old when she disappeared 5 years prior.
Zoe Campos murder confession will not get thrown out, judge rules
LUBBOCK, Texas— A judge will not throw out the confession of Carlos Rodriquez in the murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos, according to the Lubbock County District Attorney. The defense team for Rodriquez attempted to get his confession thrown out in a Lubbock courtroom on Thursday. Rodriquez admitted in November...
KCBD
Floydada woman to serve 25 years after convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 31-year-old Floydada woman has been convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of her 18-month-old daughter. The child, Haizlee Trevino, was found unresponsive on July 16, 2019. The child’s mother, Tara Hughes, was indicted on a charge of wrongful death in 2019.
Former Texas Tech Student Declared Competent to Stand Trial After 10 Years
A Lubbock judge ruled that a man accused of murder was competent enough to stand trial after 10 years. KAMC news reported that 29-year-old Sampson Oguntope was declared competent to stand trial for the 2012 murder of 89-year-old Faye Grey. Back in February of 2012, 19-year-old Oguntope broke into Grey's...
Lubbock man gets jail, probation in deadly drunk driving crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drunk driver in a deadly 2017 crash pleaded guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter and was sentenced to 120 days of jail time with 10 years of probation, according to the Lubbock District Attorney’s office. Maxwell Ezell, 24 at the time of the crash, was driving a Chevy Camaro in the 6200 block […]
KCBD
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured after a motorcycle crash. The crash occurred on the westbound access road of N Loop 289 and Avenue P. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
KCBD
Drunk driver receives probated sentence, 120 days in jail after manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Maxwell Ezell was handed a 10-year probated sentence and 120 days of jail time for a manslaughter conviction in the death of Tanya Jones in 2017. In the early morning hours of March 12, 2017, in the 6200 block of 19th Street, a Camaro driven by Maxwell Ezell struck the back of a Mazda being driven by Tanya Jones at an extremely high rate of speed before rear-ending another vehicle stopped at the northbound stop sign of 1900 Kewanee. Jones was taken to University Medical Center, where she died.
Schlotzsky’s owner asking for public’s help after Lubbock restaurant set on fire
LUBBOCK, Texas – Schlotzky’s, a local staple of 45 years, was recently the target of a series of crimes. The restaurant was previously broken into on July 15 and July 17, with broken glass and paychecks stolen according to owner, Chris Lonngren. “It’s upsetting, you know, you kind of work through it. It is a […]
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
Lubbock Schlotzky’s burned, damaged after two burglaries, reports show
A Lubbock Schlotzky's location in the 3700 block of 19th Street was the victim of arson on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department crime map.
Lubbock Mystery: The Bombing Of The Alcoholics Anonymous Faith Club
Thursday May 18, 1978 in Lubbock, Texas. Lubbock was getting ready for a big Friday night that would see legends come to Lubbock. Stevie Ray Vaughn would be playing at Stubbs BBQ. And at the old Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, AC/DC would be rocking the city with songs like "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" and "T.N.T".
Man indicted, accused of breaking into Lubbock home to assault woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted Tuesday and accused of breaking into a Lubbock home in May to sexually assault a woman, according to court records. Henrry Padilla, 35, was arrested May 13. According to court records, when officers arrived at a Lubbock home, he was asleep on a bed with a shirt and […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested for hit-and-run told Lubbock police he was ‘bad’ at drinking and driving, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested after a hit-and-run on July 28 told an officer with the Lubbock Police Department that he was “bad” at drinking and driving, according to court records. The crash was located in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock police vehicle stolen, recovered hours later
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was stolen from Scott’s Car Care at 34th Street and University Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to a statement. The stolen vehicle was a Chevy Caprice, LPD said. It was stolen just after 1:30 a.m. The vehicle was recovered in...
everythinglubbock.com
8 victims identified when Lubbock couple arrested with stolen credit cards
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, a Lubbock couple was arrested after being caught with stolen credit and debit cards. Jayda Ham, 30, and Joe Aguilar Jr., 35 were found asleep at a building common for homeless people to sleep and loiter in downtown Lubbock. The suspects were awakened by...
Lubbock man charged with shooting 2-year-old in 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was charged and accused of a September 2021 shooting that injured a 2-year-old, according to court documents. Marcell Woodall, 25, was charged with injury to a child, court documents said. The Lubbock County Detention Center roster said he was arrested July 29. However, past jail records showed him listed in […]
KCBD
Police vehicle stolen from inside Lubbock repair shop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for information related to a Lubbock Police vehicle stolen from a car repair shop early Wednesday morning. Police officials say just after 1:30 a.m., they were called to check a subject at Scott’s Complete Car Care at 34th and University. When...
Lubbock TAG Center arrests 4 following execution of narcotics search warrant
All four of the males were positively identified as confirmed gang members.
Levelland resident escapes injury in deadly crash outside Kermit, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a four-vehicle collision, involving Levelland resident, Omar Marquez-Jaquez, 45, occurred on State Highway 302, 20 miles west of Kermit, Texas. The crash resulted in the death of 64-year-old Jimmy Walker of Crockett, Texas, according to a crash report from The Texas Department Public Safety. None of the drivers in the […]
