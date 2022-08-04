Emmy Predictions: Writing (Limited) – Mike White’s ‘The White Lotus’ Could Be a No-Brainer for Emmy Scribes

Read on www.sfgate.com
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Ellen Pompeo to Star in Untitled Orphan Limited Series at Hulu, Will Scale Back ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Role
Click here to read the full article. Ellen Pompeo is set to star in a limited series inspired by real events that has been ordered at Hulu, Variety has learned. In the untitled show, a Midwestern couple adopts what they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, they slowly start to believe she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they’re confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they’re willing to go to defend themselves, falling...
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu Series About America’s First Serial Killer
An adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City' is coming to Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a starring role.
Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93
Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. Diane Goldner, Gulager’s daughter-in-law, also shared a family statement on Facebook confirming the...
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’
Although fans are pleased by Barry’s impressive number of Emmy nods, many were shocked when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.
Hollywood Flashback: NBC’s Pricey ‘Supertrain’ Took a Short-Lived Ride
Sony Pictures hopes audiences are all aboard for Bullet Train, David Leitch’s action comedy starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Brian Tyree Henry that hits theaters Aug. 5. Trains have a history of transfixing Hollywood, dating back to 19th century silent-film footage of the vehicle that was so realistic, it reportedly caused audiences to flee in fear. But one project that didn’t captivate viewers as expected was the NBC drama series Supertrain. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: Before 'Barry', Bill Hader Was Killing It on 'SNL'Brad Pitt on Reuniting With Former Stunt Double David Leitch and Avoiding Injury on...
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Andrea Iervolino Amid Yacht Vacation: Photo
Selena Gomez looked like she was having the time of her life, in a new pic from her 30th birthday celebration. The singer and actress was joined by Italian movie producer Andrea Iervolino at the Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast as she donned a sparkly silver dress that had an off-the-shoulder section on one side and earrings. She also had her long hair pulled back and showed off gorgeous makeup.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Titanic’ as Seventh-Highest Grossing Release in Domestic Box Office History
Hook, line and sinker. “Top Gun: Maverick” has toppled “Titanic” as the seventh-biggest film ever at the domestic box office, earning $662 million in ticket sales. For Paramount, “Top Gun: Maverick” has also overtaken “Titanic” as the studio’s biggest film in its 110-year history. However, James Cameron’s disaster epic is still outpacing Tom Cruise’s fighter-jet adventure outside of North America with $1.5 billion at the international box office and $2.2 billion globally.
Johnny Depp Stans Rushed to Fork Over Cash for Unsealed Court Docs. Did It Backfire?
As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both prepare to appeal the verdict in their mudslinging defamation trial, a newly unsealed document dump reignited the frenzy over the highly publicized trial. The mayhem around the six-week trial — which Depp specifically requested be televised — was nearly unprecedented, even when taking...
Reboot Lands Hulu Release Date — Plus, Get a First Look at Sitcom Satire Starring Keegan-Michael Key
Click here to read the full article. Reboot, Hulu’s forthcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, officially has a premiere date. Mark your calendars: The first two episodes arrive Tuesday, Sept. 20 with new episodes streaming weekly after that. The streamer also released first-look photos from the series, which you can check out below. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the...
‘Dopesick’ Creator Danny Strong Still Seeking Justice Against Sackler Family – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. Dopesick, the Hulu drama series starring Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever and Peter Sarsgaard, tells the story of the opioid crisis in the U.S. between 1996 and 2007. Creator Danny Strong said during a panel discussion at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event that there’s still a chance of justice against Richard Sackler and his family, owners of OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage He said he hasn’t given up thinking that there will be justice as activists still are trying to get a U.S. attorney to indict the family for the...
Bad Bunny still can't believe his 'Bullet Train' role required trying to screen kill Brad Pitt
Superstar rapper Bad Bunny always had big dreams of making movies. But he never dreamed he'd be trying to stab Brad Pitt in "Bullet Train."
