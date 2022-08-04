ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Family surprised with school supplies following loss of 11-month-old baby

By Gillian Brooks
wbrc.com
 2 days ago
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Birmingham Mom Collective :: Introducing Tameka

I have lived here all my life. Born in Birmingham, I was raised in the small town of Alabaster where I currently reside with my family. I enjoyed my childhood of growing up in the south and love the fact that I get to share it with my children! We have so many places and things to explore with your kids, family, and friends. This city has history and has grown tremendously over the years. I consider Birmingham to be a great place to be a mom and raise your family. The southern hospitality and family oriented atmosphere brings a family feel. Between coffee shops, ice cream parlors, parks, restaurants, and entertainment, you can always find something to do in the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Barber offers free services to kids ahead of the new school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students get to enjoy free haircuts, braids and school supplies ahead of the new semester, thanks to Birmingham area stylists. This year's Kutz 4 Kids event will be the 7th annual giveaway at Straight Line Barbershop. Barber Robert Banks said he hopes the event will help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

More than 60K turn out to Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. – Temperatures were in the low 90s and the heat index was near 100 when the gates opened at this year’s Rock the South Friday. Thousands of country music fans of all ages descended on the venue, and the general admission area steadily filled throughout the afternoon, reaching capacity near dusk. As of 6 p.m., the headcount was more than 60,000, with more on their way. Many were delayed due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 northbound just south of Exit 299, the Dodge City/Alabama Highway 69 exit. Also as of 6 p.m., two arrests had been made by the Cullman Police Department for unlawful possession of marijuana, and two people had been transported by emergency personnel for treatment for heat exhaustion. Check online at www.CullmanTribune.com for an updated story on Friday night’s festivities.   See photo galleries, including shots of Friday night’s headliner, Alabama, at www.facebook.com/CullmanTribune. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

The Way Station to become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Way Station will become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter when it begins accepting clients this fall. Caroline Bundy is the Director of Development at AIDS Alabama. She said the idea for the Way Station came to her in November of 2017 when she noticed a tremendous gap of services for youths experiencing homelessness.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — New Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Hueytown is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Hueytown Fire Marshal Brannon Clark said the department responded to the church at 330 Marsh Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Clark said the church was in flames when crews arrived at the scene. The Bessemer Fire Department responded to assist.
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

The Vincent community reacts to racist text messages

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - We spoke to residents in Vincent about the city dissolving its Police department in the wake of allegations the city’s assistant police chief sent racist text messages. Lois Garrett was born and raised in Vincent. When she heard about what was going on, she said...
VINCENT, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Zoo welcomes two baby flamingos

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo has two new additions! Baron and Pinecone, American Flamingo chicks, hatched this summer. It’s the first time the flamingos at the zoo have nested and hatched fertilized eggs. Once flamingos find a mate, they will build a volcano-shaped mud cone as a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Right Place, tight time: WFF team helps athlete during TWG

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being at the right place at the right time perfectly describes where Kirk Smith and Brett Makemson were during the recent World Games competitions at Oak Mountain State Park. Smith and Makemson are Conservation Enforcement Officers (CEOs) with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham veterinarian warning of highly contagious dog flu outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of Birmingham-area dogs are becoming sick with a highly contagious illness called canine influenza. It’s so contagious, a Birmingham veterinarian is encouraging pet owners to keep their dogs at home if at all possible. “It spreads like wildfire,” said Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

