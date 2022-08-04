Use of search warrant in Unified Government investigation is bold and rare

Read on www.kctv5.com
KCTV 5
Man wanted in connection to quadruple murder in Ohio arrested in Lawrence, Kan.
LAWRENCE, Kan (KCTV/AP) --- A man wanted in connection to the murder of four Ohio residents was arrested in Lawrence on Saturday night. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in the city, according to Butler Township Chief of Police John Porter. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent...
ktvo.com
'Big Blue' helps officers communicate during northeast Missouri manhunt operation
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — One of the key components in helping law enforcement officers communicate during the manhunt for murder suspect Jesse Rongey over the past week has been the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Mobile Command Unit. They let KTVO get a close-up look at "Big Blue," as they...
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Missouri fugitives arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two Missouri fugitives were caught in an east Tulsa motel room Thursday by Tulsa police. Colby Fitts and Kayla Fitts were wanted on charges out of Taney County, Mo. Police said officers went to a motel near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive around 3...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
kttn.com
Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors
A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Missouri
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
KCTV 5
Fifth abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 5th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Eleven Missouri counties and eight towns are being asked to approve a state scenic byway designation through their communities. Mo-DOT right of way director Brenda Harris says the Scenic Missouri Group is proposing the “Ozark Run” project, a proposed scenic byway that will run from St. Louis County to just north of Branson along several different routes in Missouri. Harris says it consists of 375 miles, however there will be some smaller towns that because of zoning won’t be included in that entire length. Ozark Run would run along Missouri Routes 19, 21, 106, and 185, plus U-S Routes 63 and 160. Local governments will be hosting public hearings on the scenic byway August 18th through mid-September.
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KCTV 5
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert issued Thursday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been canceled after they were found safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department were searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, Chasity Sellman, on Thursday,...
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Close GOP treasurer race triggers expanded audit in Kansas Primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days after the primary election, the gap has narrowed in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination. With counties reporting more mail ballots, State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
Legend Says There’s $500,000 in Jewelry Under a Missouri Oak Tree
Let me tell you a story about how thieves nearly 100 years ago stole a ton of jewelry in Missouri. The theft really happened and the riches they stole have never been found although legend says they're buried somewhere in the state under an oak tree. Legends of America is...
KOMU
Gov. Mike Parson addresses ongoing drought in parts of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson addressed the issue of drought Thursday at the first meeting for the Missouri Drought Assessment Committee. Even with the recent rainfall, parts of mid-Missouri are in a moderate to severe drought. Drought conditions are even worse in the southeast part of the state. 79%...
