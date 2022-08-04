ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

New Hampshire food pantries struggle with rising costs, growing demand

By Jamie Staton
WMUR.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmur.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Donations pour in for annual Pack a Pack backpack drive

CONCORD, N.H. — Thousands of New Hampshire families will get help with back-to-school costs thanks to the generosity shown in WMUR's annual Pack a Pack drive. Donations have been pouring in to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to Granite State children. The goal is to fill 3,000 backpacks...
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
Concord, NH
Society
WMUR.com

Former Gov. Lynch donates $10,000 to Pack a Pack backpack drive

MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR's annual Pack a Pack school backpack drive is underway and getting some big donations. Former Gov. John Lynch donated $10,000, which will be able to buy a few hundred backpacks full of school supplies. Lynch said education is a key to success and that any...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Affordable Housing#The Food Bank
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Business is blooming at these flower farms

Wednesday, August 10th — Tonight, flower farms are popping up all over NH, growing beautiful native blooms ready to brighten anyone's day. We head to two farms that are focused on sustainable organic farming methods and making people and pollinators happy along the way. Plus, we head to Holderness...
NEW BOSTON, NH
thetrek.co

Last few days in New Hampshire

We woke up expecting our night last night at The Greenhouse to be a figment of our imagination but it was in fact real. Gary and Cheryl left out more water for us so we filled up, ate a quick breakfast and hit the trail. We had a great time at the Greenhouse and cannot stress enough that this is a must do for all thru-hikers!
TRAVEL
94.9 HOM

Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants

We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
RESTAURANTS
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

What's the best barbecue place in New Hampshire?

WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. Now that we're in the thick of summer, we're feeling like some tasty barbecue is in order. For some, nothing beats cooking on your own grill, but if you want to go out for some barbecue food, where do you go?
RESTAURANTS
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance announce $1.9 billion surplus following tax refunds

BOSTON – Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections on Thursday, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy