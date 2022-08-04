Flash Sale: Stock Up on Smart Light Bulbs, Now Just $5.10 Each

Click here to read the full article.

Looking for smart lights? Look no further. Thanks to a flash sale on Amazon, you can grab a 4-Pack of Sengled Smart Lights for just over $20, which brings the price down to only $5.10 each. However, that’s just one of the products included in this flash sale, which also includes LED strip lights, color-changing light bulbs, TV backlights, and tons more Sengled products.

This sale won’t last long, and inventory will probably go even faster, so don’t wait around. Sengled produces high-quality LED lights that will last for roughly 55,000 hours of use, and we’ve named their products some of the best smart lights in the world.

Why These Sengled Smart Lights Great Deals

New price drops on a variety of smart lighting products

Smart bulbs available for just $5.10/bulb

Prime members get free shipping and returns

Sengled smart lights have been tested and reviewed by SPY editors

Alexa-compatible lighting options

Shop the Sengled Smart Light Flash Sale

Sengled smart lights are easy to set up and use. They require no smart hub, unlike a lot of the competition (Philips Hue, looking at you.) In addition, the lights work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant . You can use your smart assistants to turn your lights on and off, create moods, and much more through smart displays and smart speakers you might own already.

And if you have trouble waking up in the morning, these lights are an even better deal. The Wake Up mode will gradually brighten the lights to simulate a sunrise, making those pre-dawn days just a little bit easier — although we recommend coffee to push you the rest of the way. There’s also a Sleep Mode to help you wind down at the end of a long day and grab that precious shut-eye.

Since no hub is needed to run these lights, all you have to do is connect them to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. Almost every router in existence produces this network, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility. The Sengled Home app will help you with the rest of the setup.

With all of the savings, you could easily outfit an entire room in your home with them. Now there’s no more excuse to avoid making the upgrade to LED smart lights, especially when they can be set on schedules to turn off for additional power savings.

If You Only Buy 1 Thing…



Buy: Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $20.39 (orig. $23.99) 15% OFF