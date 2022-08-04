ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Flash Sale: Stock Up on Smart Light Bulbs, Now Just $5.10 Each

By Patrick Hearn
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Looking for smart lights? Look no further. Thanks to a flash sale on Amazon, you can grab a 4-Pack of Sengled Smart Lights for just over $20, which brings the price down to only $5.10 each. However, that’s just one of the products included in this flash sale, which also includes LED strip lights, color-changing light bulbs, TV backlights, and tons more Sengled products.

This sale won’t last long, and inventory will probably go even faster, so don’t wait around. Sengled produces high-quality LED lights that will last for roughly 55,000 hours of use, and we’ve named their products some of the best smart lights in the world.

You can check out all of the Sengled smart light deals at the link below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpyvb_0h5Gmg0200


Buy: Shop Sengled Smart Light Sale at Amazon Check Prices

Why These Sengled Smart Lights Great Deals

  • New price drops on a variety of smart lighting products
  • Smart bulbs available for just $5.10/bulb
  • Prime members get free shipping and returns
  • Sengled smart lights have been tested and reviewed by SPY editors
  • Alexa-compatible lighting options

Shop the Sengled Smart Light Flash Sale

Sengled smart lights are easy to set up and use. They require no smart hub, unlike a lot of the competition (Philips Hue, looking at you.) In addition, the lights work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant . You can use your smart assistants to turn your lights on and off, create moods, and much more through smart displays and smart speakers you might own already.

And if you have trouble waking up in the morning, these lights are an even better deal. The Wake Up mode will gradually brighten the lights to simulate a sunrise, making those pre-dawn days just a little bit easier — although we recommend coffee to push you the rest of the way. There’s also a Sleep Mode to help you wind down at the end of a long day and grab that precious shut-eye.

Since no hub is needed to run these lights, all you have to do is connect them to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. Almost every router in existence produces this network, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility. The Sengled Home app will help you with the rest of the setup.

With all of the savings, you could easily outfit an entire room in your home with them. Now there’s no more excuse to avoid making the upgrade to LED smart lights, especially when they can be set on schedules to turn off for additional power savings.

If You Only Buy 1 Thing…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRNG8_0h5Gmg0200


Buy: Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) $20.39 (orig. $23.99) 15% OFF

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

9 Things You Didn’t Knows Amazon Alexa Could Do for You

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Alexa is a wonderful service, allowing you to use voice commands for various daily functions, including asking about the weather or setting a timer. But it’s also so much more. If you’re willing to invest in Amazon’s product ecosystem, then the best Alexa devices really can do wonders for your home. But you may not know about some of these features; don’t worry, to help, we compiled a list of nine key things you didn’t know Amazon Alexa can do that will make your life even easier. Just call it a public...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Sorry Amazon, But Best Buy Has You Beat With Its 58% Off Echo Show 5 Smart Display Deal

Click here to read the full article. The Echo Show 5 is Amazon’s smallest smart display, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. The device is quite the powerhouse and perfect for small spaces in the home (like on top of the microwave for setting timers, following recipes, and more). Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is 58% off at Best Buy for a price of just $35. Something odd is definitely going on, because yesterday we found Target undercutting Amazon on the price of Blink Security Cameras. Whatever the reason for this discount, it’s an opportunity for us to...
RECIPES
SPY

I Review TVs for a Living: Here’s How to Pick a Budget Model That Isn’t Terrible

Click here to read the full article. Shopping for one of today’s best TVs is like being in the market for a new car. A seemingly endless list of manufacturers produces many different models, with plenty in common regarding performance, add-ons and value. Where do you even begin? Let’s make one thing clear: Every brand makes one or two duds. And in the case of TVs, these lesser-quality sets aren’t always tied to the price you’ll pay. We should expect more from a higher-priced model, but this isn’t always the case. I felt inspired to write this budget TV shopping guide after spending...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Lighting#Smart Home#Smart Speakers#Smart Displays#Smart Light Bulbs#Amazon#Sengled#Alexa
TechRadar

How to change Alexa’s name to Ziggy on an Amazon Echo

Go to the devices menu and select the Echo device you want to change the wake word of. Open the device's settings and look for Wake Word under the General settings. While Amazon's smart speakers are officially called Echo devices, most of us likely know them by their most commonly used wake word: Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top Apple Deals for August 2022: Get the M1 Macbook Air for $849.99 at Best Buy

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not we’re halfway through summer, and the Back to School deals are beginning to pop up. The good news is, that means it’s a great time to score big deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales,...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality

Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
ELECTRONICS
Vice

Amazon Buys Roomba Company, Will Now Map Inside of Your House

Megacorporation Amazon has expanded its empire of data capturing devices by spending $1.7 billion purchasing beloved maker of vacuuming robots and former beloved maker of warzone robots iRobot, which makes Roombas. In addition to tidying up, Roombas are also great at mapping the interior of your home and creating marketable data for its parent company.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon gives Alexa a new name

Amazon has launched a new wake word for its Echo devices in the UK.“Ziggy” is the fifth wake word option for Echo devices in addition to “Alexa”, “Amazon”, “Computer” and “Echo”.  Customers can change the wake word of their Echo device customers via the Alexa app or the Settings screen on Echo Show devices, and all wake words options can be used with either the male or female voice options for Alexa.“We are constantly looking for ways to offer our customers more choices so they can personalise their Alexa experience,” said Dennis Stansbury, the Alexa UK country manager for Amazon.“The...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy