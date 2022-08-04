Vaping concerns among teens on the rise

Read on wcyb.com
District 1 Swiftwater Flood Search and Rescue receives Type 2 accreditation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews from our area have recently been called to help in areas of devastating flooding. But what does it take to prepare for responding to those types of emergency situations?. "They are trained in swiftwater, urban search and rescue and incident management," said Sullivan...
Water outage in Sullivan County frustrating residents
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — No water. No communication. Residents on Silver Ground Road without water since Thursday morning - causing them more and more frustration. "It's a huge interruption and not just for me... a lot of people have it worse - they have babies and stuff," said resident Mike Greer. "Water is essential, but one thing I'm pretty sure of is under no circumstances should you go without water for 24 hours."
First Presbyterian Church of Bristol collecting supplies for flood victims
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — In response to historic flooding in Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and West Virginia, a local church is calling on area residents to donate supplies. First Presbyterian Church of Bristol is asking for people to donate water, cleanup supply buckets and baby supplies. Justin Miller, Local Mission...
Home Depot helping with flood relief efforts
BRISTOL, Va. — More local businesses are helping with relief efforts and donations for those affected by the Kentucky flood. Home Depot in Bristol, Virginia is donating buckets of supplies. Those buckets include disinfectant, sponges, and other cleaning items. Operation Blessing, a nonprofit organization, will deliver those supplies to...
Local political expert talks impact of close races
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday's election saw some very close races in Northeast Tennessee. The Washington County Mayor's race was won by only 141 votes -- a Unicoi County School Board seat was won by just 26 votes. In Johnson County, a seat on their school board was...
EuNoia concert to be held at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol for worthy cause
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It is a community effort to focus on needed services for those across our community. If you are interested in attending the concert, as well as helping Frontier Health reach their $100,000 goal, the Eunoia Concert is coming up next Saturday, August 13 at Cumberland Square Park.
Much needed housing developments underway for Bristol, TN
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Tennessee is planning to bring 150-160 townhomes and single-family homes near the Bristol Motor Speedway. Plans for the Overlook homes were approved last fall, but with increasing material costs, construction was postponed. There was an increase in tax increments approved by city council, from $1.7 million-$2.1 million, according to Jon Luttrell.
TNECD Commissioner visits Blountville
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's new Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner made a stop in Blountville today. Stuart McWhorter is making his rounds across 9 regions to meet economic development partners. The goal of TNECD is to attract new corporate investment to the state and promote economic...
1 dead in Unicoi County crash
(WCYB) — One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Unicoi County, Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 26 near exit 43. Investigators say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee drifted into the emergency lane, lost control and overturned. The driver,...
Mike Fraley picked to be next Carter County sheriff
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Mike Fraley defeated Rocky Croy and will be the next Carter County sheriff. Fraley garnered about two-thirds of the vote. Election results throughout Northeast Tennessee have been tallied. Click here to view them.
Patty Woodby wins Carter County mayoral race
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby won the mayoral race against Leon Humphrey, Jr. and Devon Buck. This will be Woodby's first full term as mayor. She was appointed in 2020 after former mayor Rusty Barnett died in office. Election results throughout Northeast Tennessee have...
Update: Water service restored to 90% of South Fork Utility District customers
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Water service has been restored 100% of Bristol Bluff City Utility District and 90% of South Fork Utility District customers as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. South Fork customers who live in the higher elevation areas may still be...
Emory & Henry band going paperless
EMORY, Va. — The Emory & Henry band will be going green this fall. The band is moving away from paper sheet music and using an application called The Ultimate Drill Book. This helps the members of the band to see the drill and where each members assignments are in real time.
Car and Truck show returns to downtown Bristol on August 12th
BRISTOL, Va/Tenn--A car and truck show will take place on August 12th in downtown Bristol. The gates will open at 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m, and the show will last until 9:00p.m. Cars will enter from Piedmont Avenue and Goode Street. An award presentation will also take place at 8:15p.m. next to...
Crash in Unicoi County closes Interstate 26 eastbound, officials say
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A crash in Unicoi County Friday afternoon has shut down Interstate 26 eastbound, according to officials. The single-vehicle crash was reported at around 1:30 p.m. near exit 43. Unicoi County 911 told News 5 the crash has shut down the interstate. Tennessee Highway Patrol is also at the scene.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable wins race against 2 opponents
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable garnered about two-thirds of the vote to win reelection in Thursday's race. Venable defeated Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver. Election results throughout Northeast Tennessee have been tallied. Click here to view them.
Higgins introduced as Science Hill's boys basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jon Higgins was officially introduced as Science Hill's next boys basketball coach on Friday afternoon. The former Tennessee Volunteer guard comes from Farragut High, where he helped lead the school to a District 4-4A title this past season. Higgins had nothing but praise for...
Lewis back at ETSU with new position, jersey number, and perspective
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — It was April 14, 2019. The ETSU football team played its annual spring game, fresh off a Southern Conference Championship, the first since the football program returned. On the Bucs agenda was finding a new quarterback since Austin Herink had graduated. A freshman, Cam...
ETSU to hold a national search for next women's basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU athletic director Dr. Richard Sander says he's decided he will conduct a national search for the university's next women's basketball coach. On Tuesday, the school appointed assistant coach Jackie Alexander as acting head coach. “I have decided to do a national search to...
