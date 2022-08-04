ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer, Dixon defining one another to voters

By Iz Martin, Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460Qwm_0h5GlijH00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Supporters of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are already trying to define who her opponent is before Tudor Dixon backers have a chance to do that first.

To win elections, voters need to know who their candidates are and candidates want to define themselves in positive terms.

Ar a GOP rally this week, the state GOP party vice chair defined Tudor Dixon this way.

“She was a younger, smarter and hotter Gretchen Whitmer,” said Marshawn Maddock.

Dixon has already made attempts to define her opponent.

“This is going to be an epic battle between a conservative businesswoman and a mother against a far left birthing parent and career politician,” said Dixon.

The issue is that only a few folks in the room heard that comparison.

Meanwhile, the incumbent gubernatorial candidate and her backers are moving quickly with the first television ad trying to define who the Democrats think Dixon is.

The commercial reports that Dixon does not support abortions in the case of rape or incest and claims that Tudor does not favor abortions to save the life of the mother.

Dixon now says she supports saving the life of the mother but the ad concludes that Dixon’s stance is not acceptable for Michigan.

The governor will let others attack her opponent while she says that she is focused on doing her job.

Former Governor Engler defined Whitmer as using this campaign as a stepping stone.

“In the Gretchen Whitmer campaign, they are dreaming of the next campaign, her presidential campaign,” said Engler.

Until the Dixon campaign buys commercials to tell the voters who she is, the Democrats will spend their dollars on mass media to do that for her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Capital Rundown: Tudor Dixon claims the primary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’ve been paying attention to politics in Michigan this week, you know that the big story is gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. Dixon was the winner of the Republican primary race for governor after handily defeating Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano, and Ralph Rebandt, setting up a big battle this fall with current Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Slotkin breaks down Michigan’s 7th Congressional race

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The race to represent the new 7th Congressional District in Michigan is supposed to be one of the hottest in the nation. It’s going to be a barn-burner between Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Republican State Senator Tom Barrett. The Rundown caught up with...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit News

Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo

Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books

A small West Michigan library was essentially defunded in this week’s primary election in a dispute over the LGBTQ+ material in its collection, although advocates say it represents more than just a dispute over books, but an assault on personal liberties. What is normally a routine millage renewal for the Patmos Library in Ottawa County’s […] The post A West Michigan library faces closure after voters defund it over LGBTQ+ books appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.

You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan

With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Incest#Democrats#Gop
Michigan Advance

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennessee Lookout

“Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles

Late Thursday night, supporters of Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles celebrated winning the Fifth Congressional District Republican primary after a bruising, attack-filled campaign. Once early votes started to come in, Ogles held a strong lead over former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and continued to lead throughout the night.  Ogles, former director of Americans for […] The post “Get DC out of Tennessee,” says Republican congressional nominee Ogles appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy