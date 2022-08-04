Greenville to host Little League Softball World Series for 2nd time in a row

Read on wcti12.com
Local company hoping to help Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars get to World Series
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shondell Jones and Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness hosted the Greenville Babe Ruth All-Stars on Friday in search of support to help send the team to the World Series. They won the southeast regional recently and Jones’ company has chipped in part of the cost to go. The boys are mostly 15 year old’s and say they appreciate the support.
Wirth Chiropractic puts on appreciation event to celebrate teachers
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In Pitt County, more than 200 teachers were shown appreciation by local businesses in the community. There wasn't an empty spot in site at Pitt Street Brewing Company as more than 200 teachers showed up and relaxed with free beer, free raffle giveaways and treats. The event was created by Wirth Chiropractic in Greenville to just say thank you to all the teachers who have educated kids in such needing times.
'Stuff the Bus' event taking place in Greenville to help needy students
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Lots of families are making budget sacrifices due to inflation. Now, with school starting later this month, parents are relying more on school drives just to get the supplies their children need for their education. Some parents said they are stressed about this school year,...
Final day of NewsChannel 12 - Food Lion Feeds food drive in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — NewsChannel12 has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. On this last day of the week-long food drive, people can visit the...
Greenville Fire/Rescue holds water and rescue training exercises
Today, multiple first responder agencies in Eastern North Carolina conducted water and rescue training. At the peak of hurricane season and the threat of flash floods we’ve seen nationally, ENC first responders are better preparing themselves to save a life when disaster strikes. Greenville Fire and Rescue Chief, Carson...
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has change of command
CHERRY POINT, Craven County — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point had a change of command ceremony. Colonel Mikel Huber relinquished command to Colonel Brendan Burks. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition representing the formal transfer of responsibility and authority from one commander to another. It...
Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case
The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Public pays last respects, honors slain Wayne County police officer Matthew Fishman
DUDLEY, Wayne County — The Wayne County deputy who died from injuries he sustained while being shot in the line of duty Monday has been welcomed home for the last time. Sergeant Matthew Fishman received full escorts today: patrol cars and other first responder vehicles leading the way home from ECU Health (Vidant) in Greenville to his final resting place at the Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Wayne County.
La Grange murder suspect arrested, charged with open count of murder
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — Officials with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a murder on the 400 block of South Wooten Street in La Grange. Police responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 and found Rashed Rashon Outlaw, of La Grange, dead from a gunshot wound.
Craven County receives nearly $9 million for water system repairs
Craven County — Craven County is repairing damage to its water system from Hurricane Florence, county officials say it is long overdue. The county commissioners approved nearly $9 million in funding that will go towards the three-part project. Flooding from the hurricane caused severe damage to the copper phone...
Man arrested, charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin in Havelock. Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock was arrested after a search of his home. Onuffer-Fagan was jailed under a $55,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
ENC man sentenced to 15 years in jail for drug trafficking
ELIZABETH CITY, Pasquotank County — Adrian Dixon of Aurora was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Possession and Carrying a Firearm in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime. On February 16th, Dixon pled guilty to the charge. According to court documents and other information presented in court, the...
