White Hall, WV

How much longer will the I-79 divide last?

By Sam Gorski
 2 days ago

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Construction continues near Exit 132 on Interstate 79 to expand that section to three lanes. However, this construction has seen several accidents in the two weeks it has been underway, with some drivers calling it a “death trap.”

In response, the Department of Transportation has since added additional signage and improved lighting.

Road Patrol: I-79 Southbound split barricade near Exit 132

District 4 Manager Michael Cronin urges drivers to stay within the speed limit if they want to stay safe near the construction.

“Just like with any construction we do in the district or in the state, when you start seeing the orange signs, pay attention and slow down. At 55, it’s easily identifiable to see that split. If you drive 75, it’s not,” Cronin said.

The split on I-79 that has some drivers concerned. (WBOY image)

The divide is expected to last another six weeks, after which construction will move to the inside lane.

Cronin said that while construction can be frustrating for drivers, these projects are always to maintain the health of our state’s roads.

“We do this so future traffic will be able to continue through very nicely and smoothly. This is all for the public and for the traffic,” Cronin said.

For a more in-depth look at the construction, you can read our Road Patrol on the project here .

