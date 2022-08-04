Read on www.oxfordeagle.com
Chick-fil-A fans of this Mississippi town going cold turkey for 10 weeks with announcement of restaurant’s closure
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
wtva.com
Local charcuterie business opens new store front with unique offerings
New businesses are opening up throughout Tupelo. From a new boutique hotel in downtown to a first of its kind, a charcuterie business. " Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would turn into this," said Stephanie Hall, the owner of CharCutie, located in Tupelo. That's how Stephanie...
Oxford Eagle
Flash Back to the 90s for the LOU Community on Aug. 13
The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) will flash back to the 90s at the Oxford Conference Center from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th at the 2022 United Way Flashback Bash, presented by CoreLogic and NICHOLAS AIR. Similar to previous years, Almost Famous will play a...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon on Destiny Center
Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Destiny Center on Aug 4. Destiny Center is a mobile community center that brings resources and people together. They are located at 8941 Hwy 305 N.
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Jordan Isbell among Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science class of 2022 graduates
Columbus, MISS. – Jordan Isbell of Oxford, Mississippi, has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in the Class of 2022. Jordan previously attended Okolona High School and is the child of Mrs. Katrina and Mr. Jeffery Isbell. Jordan has been elected to the MSMS Hall...
DeSoto Times Today
The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around
Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
colliervilleh-i.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival Returning to Collierville
A hot air balloon festival will be returning to Collierville in the same location as last year but under a new name – Collierville Balloon Festival and new dates, Sept. 16–18. The non-profit organization, Collierville Balloon Festival, is hosting this community event. Proceeds from the festival will go...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
desotocountynews.com
MDOT announces Safety Message Contest winners
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”
Students, parents fired up about new dress code they say ‘unfairly’ targets females in this Mississippi school district
A new dress code has students and parents accuse officials in one Mississippi school district of targeting females with rules that are “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Students and parents at Oxford High School have started a petition and have gone public with their grievances against the school’s dress code.
DeSoto Times Today
Mayor Ken Adams has pizza named in his honor
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams knows that he has reached the pinnacle of his political career when they name a pizza after you. And that’s exactly what happened at the August 2 Board of Aldermen meeting. Adams was presented with a “Mayor Ken” pizza from Papa Murphy’s. The thin...
Oxford Eagle
Can Oxford defend the storytelling championship?
Every August for the past six years the Arts Council has hosted Spillit, a regional storytelling contest. Similar to popular true storytelling events such as The Moth or, the event invites members of the audience to take the stage to tell a 5-7 minute mostly true story around a central theme. The Arts Council launched the free event in part because of its participatory nature. The contest is a chance for anyone to take part, share a story, and hear stories from others. No prior experience is required. The participants at past events have been teachers, bankers, homemakers, and pipeline workers.
‘Poorly written’: Officials from Mississippi school district respond to dress code controversy as uproar continues
As uproar continues from parents and students, the Oxford School District says less than 2 percent of students have been cited for dress code violations during the first three days of school. The Oxford School District responded to Oxford High School students and parents with a statement on Friday amid...
Oxford Eagle
2023 Oxford Film Festival receives arts grants for 20th Anniversary edition
As the Oxford Film Festival focuses on plans and early preparation for next year’s highly anticipated 20th Anniversary edition of the popular event, taking place March 1-5, OxFilm has announced that the film festival has once again been awarded an Operating Grant for 2022 from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC), totaling $17,200.
BROAD DAYLIGHT! Motorist Injured in Carjacking at Collierville Kroger
DEVELOPING STORY: A motorist was injured during a carjacking in broad daylight at the Kroger gas station. The attack happened at the Houston Levee supermarket. Eyewitnesses tell KWAM NewsTalk Memphis the thugs rolled up on the woman as she was filling up her car. They allegedly slammed her hand in the door as they bolted from the crime scene.
Oxford Eagle
Board of Supervisors to take over $500K from trust fund following summer rebound
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to withdraw $567K dollars from the Baptist Memorial Hospital Trust Fund on Monday following a strong rebound in the fund’s value over the summer months. The board tabled a discussion in June on whether to withdraw their 3% annual payout due to...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
desotocountynews.com
Four county medical cannabis dispensaries licensed
As of Friday, Aug. 5, there are four entities from DeSoto County that have obtained medical cannabis dispensary licenses from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The four DeSoto County licenses listed from the MSDH are: Med-RE-D, LLC of Nesbit, which obtained the one-year license on July 28; Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; KV Olive Branch LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; and Nash Hassen of Hernando, also on Aug. 2.
