Oxford, MS

Oxford Eagle

Flash Back to the 90s for the LOU Community on Aug. 13

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) will flash back to the 90s at the Oxford Conference Center from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13th at the 2022 United Way Flashback Bash, presented by CoreLogic and NICHOLAS AIR. Similar to previous years, Almost Famous will play a...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
DeSoto Times Today

The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around

Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
HERNANDO, MS
colliervilleh-i.com

Hot Air Balloon Festival Returning to Collierville

A hot air balloon festival will be returning to Collierville in the same location as last year but under a new name – Collierville Balloon Festival and new dates, Sept. 16–18. The non-profit organization, Collierville Balloon Festival, is hosting this community event. Proceeds from the festival will go...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT announces Safety Message Contest winners

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the winners of its Safety Message Contest. “MDOT’s DMS boards are a fun and unique way to interact with the public while promoting safe driving,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “We received so much positive feedback throughout this contest. Thank you to everyone who participated and submitted their ideas.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Mayor Ken Adams has pizza named in his honor

Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams knows that he has reached the pinnacle of his political career when they name a pizza after you. And that’s exactly what happened at the August 2 Board of Aldermen meeting. Adams was presented with a “Mayor Ken” pizza from Papa Murphy’s. The thin...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Oxford Eagle

Can Oxford defend the storytelling championship?

Every August for the past six years the Arts Council has hosted Spillit, a regional storytelling contest. Similar to popular true storytelling events such as The Moth or, the event invites members of the audience to take the stage to tell a 5-7 minute mostly true story around a central theme. The Arts Council launched the free event in part because of its participatory nature. The contest is a chance for anyone to take part, share a story, and hear stories from others. No prior experience is required. The participants at past events have been teachers, bankers, homemakers, and pipeline workers.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

2023 Oxford Film Festival receives arts grants for 20th Anniversary edition

As the Oxford Film Festival focuses on plans and early preparation for next year’s highly anticipated 20th Anniversary edition of the popular event, taking place March 1-5, OxFilm has announced that the film festival has once again been awarded an Operating Grant for 2022 from the Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC), totaling $17,200.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Four county medical cannabis dispensaries licensed

As of Friday, Aug. 5, there are four entities from DeSoto County that have obtained medical cannabis dispensary licenses from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The four DeSoto County licenses listed from the MSDH are: Med-RE-D, LLC of Nesbit, which obtained the one-year license on July 28; Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; KV Olive Branch LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; and Nash Hassen of Hernando, also on Aug. 2.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

