ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Overpass hit twice by dump trucks closed "indefinitely"

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Mile of Music starts down mile 9

Overpass hit twice by dump trucks closed "indefinitely" It raised the question, How could this happen again?. The downtown Appleton music festival is back to full capacity for the first time since 2019. Marijuana debate put on Appleton's November ballot. Updated: 4 hours ago. An advisory referendum asks voters whether...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45

One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
NEW LONDON, WI
manitowoc.org

2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc

2-Way Street Conversion UPDATE in the City of Manitowoc. 1.) The traffic flow will be switching sides this afternoon (08/04/22). Traffic will then be on the side of the street that will be permanent once 2-way streets start. The other side will be closed off until Monday, August 15th (official day of the switch to 2-way). This is for 8th, 10th, and 11th streets.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Government
Appleton, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

One dead in Kewaunee County haybine crash

TOWNSHIP OF RED RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal crash on County Highway AB south of County Highway S Saturday night. Deputies heard about the crash at 4:39 p.m. Investigation determined a haybine was traveling north on AB as a pickup truck...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Three injured in Plymouth crash

Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
PLYMOUTH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV, dump truck collide; Sheboygan police say 3 people hurt

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5. A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.
PLYMOUTH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Trucks#Overpass#Marijuana
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 crash in Outagamie County cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash is cleared on I-41 in Outagamie County, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). It reportedly happened at 4:55 p.m. and was cleared around 45 minutes later. There is no information yet on if anyone was hurt due to the crash but Local...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Grand Chute

FRIDAY 8/5/2022 – 12:42 p.m. GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Police Department has provided an update about the power outages affecting traffic lights. Officers say that power has been restored to most of the area and that “some intersections may be experiencing flashing red traffic signals in all directions but those will be fixed throughout the day.”
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WFRV Local 5

Calumet County storm rips up barns; tears down trees

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Many Calumet County residents are cleaning up after a storm crashed through their communities Wednesday morning. One of the hardest hit areas was rural Harrison near the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 10. There Local Five News reporters saw barns with roofs torn off and trees down. Neighbors Local Five News […]
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Serious incident’ at a De Pere foundry on Friday

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – C.A. Lawton Co. confirms there was a serious incident at its foundry operation located in the City of De Pere on Friday. According to a release, the company’s emergency procedures were immediately activated after the serious incident. Officials from Lawton have been in contact with OSHA and are fully cooperating with the active investigation.
DE PERE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W5179 County Road MM, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA

Looking for a country home with a room available as an office? You’ll find it here. This updated home sits in Rhine Center with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room to make yours. Check out the modern features with new tile in bathrooms and kitchen, vinyl wood floors, newer Pella windows, Trex decking, and more make it move in ready. The yard is large enough to accommodate a pool and give you the country feel, without spending an entire day on lawn mowing. A detached shed allows for storage for toys and maintenance items, leaving the 2 car garage available for parking. The front door enters into an enclosed porch or mudroom. Outside there is ample space to put patio furniture and relax or entertain. Find your piece of heaven right here.
ELKHART LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy