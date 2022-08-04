Craven County receives nearly $9 million for water system repairs

Read on wcti12.com
Related
WITN
Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community
OTWAY, N.C. (WITN) - A rural Eastern Carolina community is now without a pharmacy after the area’s only one closed abruptly in July. The closure of Express Care Pharmacy in Otway means many people in the Carteret County community have to travel at least a half hour to get their medications.
carolinacoastonline.com
Five Beaufort-Carteret County Airport Authority Board of Directors resign in letter to county commissioners
BEAUFORT - Five members of the Michael J. Smith Board of Directors tendered their "immediate" resignation Friday citing that the county "wanted to go in a different direction." Chairman Jon Brearey, Robert E. Coles, William F. Parker, Thomas Higgins and Scott Evans signed the resignation letter presented to the Carteret...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret officials say new manager’s salary justified and sustainable
CAPE CARTERET — Although newly hired Town Manager Frank Rush’s $150,000 salary is roughly double what former manager Zach Steffey was earning when he resigned earlier this year to take the same post in Franklinton, Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Thursday he is convinced the town can afford it now and in the future.
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
WITN
Ground broken on new Wayne Co. elementary school
FREMONT, N.C. (WITN) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Wayne County for the new Fremont Elementary School. Wayne County Public Schools says elected officials, dignitaries, leaders, and community members made the day a historic event and an exciting occasion to come together and celebrate the construction of the school.
wcti12.com
Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
WITN
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5
Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents take advantage of decreasing gas prices
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Customers were hitting the pumps hard on Friday, as gas prices are steadily dropping. Earlier this week, the average price for fuel in North Carolina fell 14.6 cents per gallon and people were ecstatic. Greenville business owner Allen Boyd says lower prices benefit business owners like himself...
WITN
Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
wcti12.com
'Stuff the Bus' event taking place in Greenville to help needy students
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Lots of families are making budget sacrifices due to inflation. Now, with school starting later this month, parents are relying more on school drives just to get the supplies their children need for their education. Some parents said they are stressed about this school year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Final day of NewsChannel 12 - Food Lion Feeds food drive in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — NewsChannel12 has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. On this last day of the week-long food drive, people can visit the...
WITN
Cherry Point to usher in new leadership
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will usher in new leadership Friday morning. After three years at the air station and 29 years of military service, Colonel Mikel R. Huber will relinquish command to Colonel Brendan C. Berks. Huber has led the station through the COVID-19 pandemic...
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
carolinacoastonline.com
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin in Havelock. Brian Onuffer-Fagan, 29, of Havelock was arrested after a search of his home. Onuffer-Fagan was jailed under a $55,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.
wcti12.com
Wirth Chiropractic puts on appreciation event to celebrate teachers
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — In Pitt County, more than 200 teachers were shown appreciation by local businesses in the community. There wasn't an empty spot in site at Pitt Street Brewing Company as more than 200 teachers showed up and relaxed with free beer, free raffle giveaways and treats. The event was created by Wirth Chiropractic in Greenville to just say thank you to all the teachers who have educated kids in such needing times.
wcti12.com
Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case
The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Comments / 0