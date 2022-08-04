ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

See Rochester by bike with Bikes Beer & Buildings scavenger hunt

By Hailie Higgins, Alyssa Koh
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JoYZJ_0h5GkvvH00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Learn something new about Flower City with the Young Urban Preservationists seventh annual bike scavenger hunt.

On August 14, participants of “Bikes, Beer & Buildings” can seek out Rochester’s hidden gems, visit classic spots, and even grab a few beers at Swiftwater Brewing, Company at the end of the event.

The YUPs, a group underneath the Landmark Society of Western New York, seek to promote preservation practices and community revitalization in the Rochester area.

Bikes, Beer & Buildings is focused on getting residents to explore their community and its history, all while getting some exercise.

The event will start at 1:00 p.m. at Swiftwater Brewing Company on Mt. Hope Avenue. Tickets are $15 per person, and all participants will receive a free drink ticket with registration.

Take a guided paddle down the Genesee River

Interested in taking on the challenge? You can check in as a solo scavenger or as a team of up to six people. Either way, participants will need one smart phone equipped with Instagram. Registration is available online.

After checking in, teams will receive a list of clues that, according to Landmark Society Director of Preservation Caitlin Meives, will help them “see some of Rochester’s most interesting buildings – best known gems and little-known secrets.”

Teams are expected to return to Swiftwater by 3:30 p.m.

The Landmark Society of Western New York is one of the oldest preservation organization in the United States, and serves nine counties in western New York. Programming funding comes from the New York State Council on the Arts, the Office of the Governor, and the New York State Legislature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester celebrates Puerto Rican Festival after two-year pandemic pause

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is celebrating the 52nd annual Puerto Rican Festival this year after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody seems to be happy for its return, especially local empanada restaurant owner Luis Carrasquillo. “I’m part of Rochester and not only am...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
State
New York State
Rochester, NY
Cars
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Wickham Farms celebrates 100 years of sunshine

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp has provided a summer camp where kids with disabilities can have fun, without barriers, for 100 years. Wickham Farms is celebrating this milestone by commemorating the Sunshine Camp in its annual corn maze design. The farm employs over 200 team members each season.
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Puerto Rican Police Officer in Rochester honored

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Puerto Rican Festival was in Rochester Saturday for its 52nd year. The celebration of culture featured Puerto Rican food, live music, salsa dancing, and activities for children. One member of the community was honored during the opening ceremony for his contribution as the first Puerto...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Scavenger#Vehicles#Bikes Beer Buildings#Learn
iheart.com

Little Italy Festival 2022

Voted a "Best Cultural Festival of Rochester" for 2017 & 2018 by the readers of City Newspaper. The festival has regularly received proclamations and strong support each year from town, city, county, state and federal-level officials. It is an inclusive "neighborhood celebration" - NOT ONLY AN ITALIAN FEST! It brings diversity, and both multi-cultural and economic opportunities to the Rochester, NY area. It's Rochester's biggest and most popular Italian Fest and Neighborhood Celebration!
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds walked in honor of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The fundraiser for the family of fallen Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz took place on Saturday at Greece Ridge Mall, and hundreds of people showed up. They walked to pay their respects and to help support the family. All the money raised is going to the...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Smith 'Quad-Squad' heading home to Phelps soon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With two sons, they decided to try once more for a girl. Instead, a Phelps family got the surprise of a lifetime when they became pregnant naturally with quadruplet boys. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke introduced us to the Smith “Quad-Squad” when the babies were...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Wayne County Fair 2022

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
PALMYRA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy