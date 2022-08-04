See Rochester by bike with Bikes Beer & Buildings scavenger hunt

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Learn something new about Flower City with the Young Urban Preservationists seventh annual bike scavenger hunt.

On August 14, participants of “Bikes, Beer & Buildings” can seek out Rochester’s hidden gems, visit classic spots, and even grab a few beers at Swiftwater Brewing, Company at the end of the event.

The YUPs, a group underneath the Landmark Society of Western New York, seek to promote preservation practices and community revitalization in the Rochester area.

Bikes, Beer & Buildings is focused on getting residents to explore their community and its history, all while getting some exercise.

The event will start at 1:00 p.m. at Swiftwater Brewing Company on Mt. Hope Avenue. Tickets are $15 per person, and all participants will receive a free drink ticket with registration.

Interested in taking on the challenge? You can check in as a solo scavenger or as a team of up to six people. Either way, participants will need one smart phone equipped with Instagram. Registration is available online.

After checking in, teams will receive a list of clues that, according to Landmark Society Director of Preservation Caitlin Meives, will help them “see some of Rochester’s most interesting buildings – best known gems and little-known secrets.”

Teams are expected to return to Swiftwater by 3:30 p.m.

The Landmark Society of Western New York is one of the oldest preservation organization in the United States, and serves nine counties in western New York. Programming funding comes from the New York State Council on the Arts, the Office of the Governor, and the New York State Legislature.

