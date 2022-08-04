Brush fire burns in Santa Clarita; businesses briefly evacuated

A brush fire sparked in the hills of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures.

The Railroad Fire was estimated to be 20 acres in size when “forward progress” was stopped around 5 p.m., the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station tweeted .

Mandatory evacuations were briefly ordered for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

