ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Brush fire burns in Santa Clarita; businesses briefly evacuated

By Marc Sternfield
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YjNQu_0h5GksH600

A brush fire sparked in the hills of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures.

The Railroad Fire was estimated to be 20 acres in size when “forward progress” was stopped around 5 p.m., the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station tweeted .

Mandatory evacuations were briefly ordered for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway

A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

5-acre brush fire breaks out in Gorman; SigAlert issued: Officials

A SigAlert was issued Saturday for both directions of the 138 Freeway connectors from the 5 Freeway due to a 5-acre fire in Gorman, officials said. The Hughes Fire was 1 acre as of just before 5 p.m., but it had grown to 5 acres by 5:05, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. It […]
GORMAN, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials

One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
PALMDALE, CA
Canyon News

Car Plows Into Home, Erupts Into Flames

SANTA MONICA—On Friday, August 5, at approximately 12:01 p.m. officials responded to a call after a vehicle plowed through a home at 1766 Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista. The car erupted into flames causing a structure fire. An LAFD spokesperson described the home as being a two-story, 738-square-foot home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#The Railroad Fire#Nexstar Media Inc
foxla.com

1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Update: Power out in Canyon Country

A power outage in Canyon Country on Friday night left many customers still without power Saturday morning, according to Jeff Monford, senior advisor at Southern California Edison. Monford said he did not know how many were initially without power, when the outage first occurred, but said 144 are still without...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Actress in critical condition after crashing into LA area home

MAR VISTA, Calif. – Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition Saturday after crashing her car into a home in Mar Vista and sparking a fire, according to multiple media reports. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a house in the 1700 block of South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Jaguar Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A Jaguar sedan caught fire late Friday night, Aug. 5, on the northbound 14 Freeway in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 11:36 p.m. to the northbound 14 Freeway just north of the I-5 Freeway regarding a Jaguar sedan fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Soledad, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Skids Off-Road In Canyon Country Crash, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported after a car skid off the road into a planter in a Canyon Country crash Wednesday. Around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, a car skidded through the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa in a Canyon Country crash, according to Bradley Grose, who caught the collision from his drone.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide

The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Whittier rollover crash believed to be DUI, police say

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Whittier Saturday morning. The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police say a black sedan lost control, crashed into an power pole and then rolled over several times. Of the four occupants in […]
WHITTIER, CA
Canyon News

Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home

LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic residents see 1000% increase in fire insurance

Residents of a Castaic condominium complex are wondering why an estimated 1000% increase to their fire insurance rates would happen in as little as three years, but say answers to this question are hard to come by. Cimmaron Oaks, a condominium complex on the 31000 block of The Old Road,...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air

In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore

A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy