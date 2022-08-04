Sensational 'Xenoblade Chronicles 3' bolsters Switch JRPG lineup

Kaiju No. 8 is the next major franchise getting an official anime adaptation in the near future, and the original creator behind the manga series is helping to celebrate the anime's announcement with some special new art for the occasion! Anime fans might have noticed how even more of Shonen Jump's projects have gotten anime dues of their own, and this includes many of the more popular franchises coming out of the Jump+ app. One of the major heavy hitters getting an anime next is Kaiju No. 8, but unfortunately there has been very little concrete information revealed about what we can actually expect from the new debut.

COMICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO