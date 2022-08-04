ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee rolls out new text option to report voter fraud

By Chris O'Brien
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Text ‘TN’ to 45995 and you’ll receive a link that sends you to the Tennessee voter fraud text hotline. It’s the latest measure in the fight against voter fraud.

“That comes directly to our Division of Elections here in Nashville, and we take that complaint, praise, concern, whatever it is, and we try and triage that,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “We’ll try and figure out, do we need to contact the local election commission, try to figure out what happened there? Or if someone’s alleging fraud, we’d probably need to call the District Attorney.”

Hargett said that previously, complaints would get to him weeks too late or simply be passed on by word of mouth or other organizations.

“We don’t ever get that information. So, it’s hard for us to solve a problem we don’t know about, we find out about it after the fact,” he said. “So, we’re trying to get information in real-time.”

Since former President Donald Trump lost his re-election campaign in 2020, voter fraud has been tossed around, whether credible or not. This election in Tennessee though doesn’t appear to be following that trend.

“Honestly, we have not gotten a single text today,” Hargett said around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Though the potential for false reports exists, he said it’s not a huge worry at Capitol Hill.

“We really think voters, whether you’re Democrat, Republican, whatever you are, people are sincere and don’t want to mess with this voting process,” Hargett said.

There’s no technical deadline to send in a report, but Hargett says the sooner the better. “Think of it as the airport—TSA will tell you, if you see something, say something.”

Voters can also report voting issues or get answers to election day questions by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free election day hotline at 1-877-850-4959 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

