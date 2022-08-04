Somebody tell Fiona and Lip - Frank Gallagher is on the loose in Wyoming!. Actually, it's the actor who played Frank Gallagher for 11 seasons of the hit Showtime television show 'Shameless,' William H. Macy. Macy was photographed with an adoring fan in Sheridan, Wyoming along with his wife Felicity...

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO