Louisiana man arrested for possession of sharks and meth
HOUMA, La. — A man is facing charges in Louisiana after investigators said they found him with an illegal number of sharks, as well as drugs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that agents arrested Anouda Lirette on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, exceeding the possession limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
Horsing around, deputies in Louisiana wrangle trio of “escape artists”
Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office jumped into action.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Tyrus Brooks, 34, of Scott, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 5, 2022, by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
brproud.com
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
Houma man busted with meth, sharks
Wildlife agents allege the 44-year-old man was in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and too many sharks.
wbrz.com
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
WDSU
Louisiana judges announced emergency repairs on the roof of the Municipal and Traffic Court building
Louisiana judges have announced that emergency repairs were made to the Municipal Traffic Court building. According to court officials, there is severe roof damage at the building located at 1601 Perdido St. The judges have also announced that once the water intrusion stemming from the roof and storm drains has...
houmatimes.com
TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts From a Retail Store
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Information Regarding Multiple TV Thefts. On August 3, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are trying to identify the woman pictured regarding the alleged theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart store. She reportedly left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.
NOPD investigates a shooting in N.O. East
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of Downman Road. Initial reports show a male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to his body. Police say the initial call came in about 4:27 p.m.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier
Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier. Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Louisiana man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, of Vivian, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 137 months (11 years, 5 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
