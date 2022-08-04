ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Louisiana man arrested for possession of sharks and meth

HOUMA, La. — A man is facing charges in Louisiana after investigators said they found him with an illegal number of sharks, as well as drugs. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release that agents arrested Anouda Lirette on charges of possession of suspected methamphetamine, exceeding the possession limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark, and intentional concealment of wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Mississippi man killed in Slidell-area crash

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday morning around 4:30 on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell. State police investigators say 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2021 Toyota Corolla. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also going eastbound on Interstate 10. The Corrolla then hit the rear of the Mack dump truck.
SLIDELL, LA
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#Methamphetamine#Oyster#Drug Paraphernalia
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Two Louisiana men call Uber after chase with Baldwin deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two men from Louisiana are in the Baldwin County Jail after allegedly taking law enforcement on a chase and eventually calling an Uber to pick them up after their car was spiked out. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office -- a deputy attempted to stop...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Tyrus Brooks, 34, of Scott, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 5, 2022, by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SCOTT, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO arrests six, five with drug possession

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of 6 people, in connection with an investigation completed in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Over the last several months, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints from multiple residents of suspicious activity, increased foot traffic, and possible drug activity from a specific residence in the 100 block of Marie Drive. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives began an investigation into the activity, which led to the arrest of 6 people.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier

Louisiana Man Sentenced to More Than 11 Years for Assaulting a Postal Carrier. Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Louisiana man has been sentenced for assaulting a postal carrier. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, of Vivian, Louisiana, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 137 months (11 years, 5 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
VIVIAN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy