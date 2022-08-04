ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WTAX

30,762 new cases of COVID in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,762 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 29. According to the CDC, 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAX

SIU student presides over state fairs

Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL

