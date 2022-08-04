Rick Springfield, Men At Work and John Waite to play Stockbridge Amphitheater

Read on www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Related
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper Lil Baby to host back to school fest ahead of first day of classes
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning recording artist Lil Baby loves giving back to his Atlanta community whenever he can. To help students prepare for the new school year, Lil Baby is hosting a “Back to School Fest” Sunday, August 7 at The Mall West End located at 850 Oak St SW.
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are set to host their 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks,...
AccessAtlanta
Outkast’s Big Boi showcases Atlanta studio ‘The Dungeon’ on truTV series
If you know anything about Outkast, you know just how legendary The Dungeon is. The studio is well known for being the basement where Outkast first got together as a part of the Dungeon Family and started on their musical journey. Classics like “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik,” “Elevators” and “Spottieottiedopaliscious” were all made there. The Dungeon is putting another notch on its hip-hop history heavyweight belt, as it was featured on truTV’s “101 Places To Party Before You Die.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
fox5atlanta.com
Celebrating Atlanta's Black Restaurant Week with Twisted Soul
Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday and is celebrating its fifth year in Atlanta. Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours is one of the restaurants joining in the fun and Chef Robert Butts shares his coconut curry prawn recipe in the Good Day Kitchen.
NME
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz call for preservation of Black-owned Atlanta businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz have criticised a recently introduced nuisance ordinance in Atlanta that they claim is penalising small and Black-owned businesses in the city. The rappers, both Atlanta natives, attended a city council meeting on Monday (August 1) to call for the preservation of small businesses. The father of rapper Young Thug, Jeffrey Williams Sr., was also there and argued that the ordinance’s “catch-all approach” of trying to reduce violence in proximity to clubs and establishments “penalises uninvolved parties”.
RELATED PEOPLE
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 4–7
When: August 6–7 Where: Monday Night Garage, West End. Cost: $40 general admission tickets for Saturday; free on Sunday. Details: The award-winning Atlanta brewery celebrates 11 years running with their annual anniversary bash. Saturday is for 21+ with live music and a tap list of over 50 beers with two special release debuts from the brewery. Sunday opens the fun up for families with food from local vendors, outdoors activities for kids like face painting, and plenty of beer still flowing.
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
saportareport.com
Atlanta Press Club to honor winners of 2022 ‘Awards of Excellence’
The Atlanta Press Club (APC) has named the winners of its 2022 “Awards of Excellence” for journalism created last year. The contest was judged by members of the Los Angeles Press Club. An event celebrating the winners, open to both members and non-members, is scheduled for Aug. 8 at the Gathering Spot.
Atlanta Black Restaurant Week | Eats to try
ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is celebrating five years in Atlanta and is expanding its reach to include food trucks, sweets and other culinary wonders. Contrary to its name, the foodie celebration will stretch from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. For nine days, several eateries crucial to metro Atlanta's culinary landscape invite people to eat, sip and repeat at Black-owned restaurants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
buckhead.com
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hank Aaron bust, mural unveiled in his former southwest Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Hank Aaron’s family and Atlanta officials introduced a new bust and mural in his old southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Thursday. Mayor Andre Dickens, Billye Aaron, Atlanta Braves and other city officials attended a ribbon-cutting in Adams Park for the baseball legend. Billye Aaron still lives in the neighborhood.
CBS 46
Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Aug. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Best Friends in Atlanta announced a Clear the Shelters event aimed at getting many of their pets adopted. The event will begin Aug. 6 at Dogma Day Care in Smyrna. Starting at 11 a.m., all fees will be waived on adoptable pets. The blowout event will have many of the pets available for adoption at Dogma Day Care. The event will also have free giveaways. All the pets at the event have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hedgepeth starts recovery at Shepherd Center
It had been 42 days since Melody Hedgepeth heard her husband, Carnie’s, voice. She was able to hear it after he was transferred to Shepherd Center in Atlanta Georgia on Thursday, July 28. Shepherd Center is a private, not-for-profit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65; City Eats Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At The Corner Street Taco Bar in Woodstock, a Cherokee County inspector uncovered some serious health violations. The taco bar failed with 65-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says forks, knives, and spoons were stored in dirty containers. Plus, beef, sour cream, and queso were at unsafe temperatures. And ice was stored in a dirty cooler with ants and other insects.
Comments / 0