View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Six Killed in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago
Black Enterprise

Drunk Driver Arrested for Fiery Los Angeles Crash That Killed 6 Identified As Nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton

Disclosure: This post contains graphic details and video. The woman responsible for the tragic multi-car wreck at the La Brea-Slauson intersection in West Los Angeles Thursday, has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as 37-year-old registered nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the fiery crash and has been arrested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials

One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Whittier

Paramedics rushed three people to a trauma center Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

First Body ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash

A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes into House in Mar Vista Area; Motorist Critically Injured

A vehicle possibly driven by actress Anne Heche crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area Friday, critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. A TMZ report identified the driver of the vehicle — a blue Mini Cooper — as Heche, though Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said he could not confirm the driver’s identity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide

The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 11, With Mental Conditions Missing in Long Beach is Located

An 11-year-old girl with mental conditions who went missing Saturday in Long Beach was located later in the day. The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. that Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located. She was previously last seen at approximately 7:05 a.m. near the 1700 block of Locust...
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]

78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
mynewsla.com

Boy, 16, Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man, 19, in Long Beach

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KRMG

Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home

LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

