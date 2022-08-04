Six Killed in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills

Read on mynewsla.com
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accident
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12M
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this Weekend
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In California
Drunk Driver Arrested for Fiery Los Angeles Crash That Killed 6 Identified As Nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton
Disclosure: This post contains graphic details and video. The woman responsible for the tragic multi-car wreck at the La Brea-Slauson intersection in West Los Angeles Thursday, has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as 37-year-old registered nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the fiery crash and has been arrested...
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
mynewsla.com
Nurse in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Early As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people … including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, remains under arrest...
5 Dead, 8 Injured In Fiery Los Angeles Crash After Speeding Car Runs Red Light
The multi-vehicle crash, which killed an infant, a pregnant woman and her unborn child, occurred near a gas station in the Windsor Hills neighborhood.
mynewsla.com
First Victim ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash; Driver Still Hospitalized
A memorial of candles and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
mynewsla.com
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
mynewsla.com
Three Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Whittier
Paramedics rushed three people to a trauma center Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.
mynewsla.com
First Body ID’d from Fiery Windsor Hills Crash
A memorial of balloons and flowers grew Friday in Windsor Hills at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators continued working to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no signs of attempting to stop for a red light.
Driver in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 arrested; witnesses describe attempts to help victims
Witnesses looked on with horror after a crash in the Windsor Hills Thursday that was caused by a speeding driver who ran through a red light. “It’s just like a bomb. A child was in the street…had got ejected. A pregnant mother was lying over to the side,” Alphonso Word told KTLA. Investigators believe the […]
TMZ: Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after her vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home
Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured when her vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning, TMZ is reporting. The crash resulted in a fire that caused extensive damage to the home, located in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. […]
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Crashes into House in Mar Vista Area; Motorist Critically Injured
A vehicle possibly driven by actress Anne Heche crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area Friday, critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. A TMZ report identified the driver of the vehicle — a blue Mini Cooper — as Heche, though Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said he could not confirm the driver’s identity.
Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
Anne Heche Severely Burned in Fire After Crashing Car Into 2 L.A. Residences
Updated Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. PT: A representative for Anne Heche released a statement regarding her condition after Friday’s car crash that left her severely burned. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family asks for your thoughts and prayers. We ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Apartment Building in Harbor Gateway Community of Los Angeles
Fire Sunday damaged a two-story apartment building in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The 30 firefighters dispatched at 5:49 a.m. to 745 W. El Segundo Blvd. had the blaze out within 17 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The first arriving fire...
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, With Mental Conditions Missing in Long Beach is Located
An 11-year-old girl with mental conditions who went missing Saturday in Long Beach was located later in the day. The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. that Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located. She was previously last seen at approximately 7:05 a.m. near the 1700 block of Locust...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]
78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
mynewsla.com
Boy, 16, Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man, 19, in Long Beach
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting found Louis Longeno of Maywood suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home
LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
Canyon News
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
