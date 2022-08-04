Six Killed in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills

A vehicle possibly driven by actress Anne Heche crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area Friday, critically injuring the motorist and sparking a fire. The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. A TMZ report identified the driver of the vehicle — a blue Mini Cooper — as Heche, though Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said he could not confirm the driver’s identity.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO