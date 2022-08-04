ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Regal 1973 Rover P5 That Drove Margaret Thatcher to Power Is Heading to Auction

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182HDa_0h5Gj8A400

Click here to read the full article.

The car that Margaret Thatcher rode in on the most important day of her of life will soon go up for grabs.

Later this month, Silverstone Auctions will sell the 1973 Rover P5 used to drive the Iron Lady to her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth back in 1976. Although it’s a gorgeous example of British engineering of the era, what really puts this commanding saloon over the top is its role in history.

The P5 made its debut in 1958 and basically looked the same for the entire 15 years it was in production. That’s not to say the car didn’t undergo some changes over that time. The 1973 edition, for example, was powered by a Buick-sourced 3.5-liter V-8, that was easily the most powerful in the nameplate’s history. This final version of the four-door was favored by high-ranking British government officials , and was used to ferry around four successive prime ministers—Harold Wilson, Edward Heath, James Callaghan and Thatcher. The P5 was so trusted, that the final batch to roll off the line in 1973 were bought by the UK government and put into storage so they could be released for use when needed. Before the late prime minister’s time in office was up, the executive car would be replaced by the Jaguar XJ as the government’s vehicle of choice.

This particular example picked up Thatcher from Conservative Party headquarters on May 4, 1979, and drove her to Buckingham Palace where she accepted the queen’s invitation to form a new government. Like others of its kind, it was converted to government specification by Hoopers, and has an exterior finished in Ebony Black and a four-seat interior covered in Saddle Tan leather.

Thatcher’s P5 was retired shortly after its momentous drive to the palace and has been privately owned since 1980, according to the UK-based auction house. It has covered over 93,000 miles during its lifetime, but has been well maintained. Its paintwork was recently refreshed and its engine and gearbox rebuilt. The interior, though, is said to be in it its original “conservative” condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U45T0_0h5Gj8A400

Silverstone expects the former government P5 to sell for between $43,000 and $55,000 when it goes up for bid on Saturday, August 27 . That’s not bad for a vehicle bound to appeal to both car and history buffs alike.

Click here to see all the photos of Margaret Thatcher’s 1973 Rover P5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19V5aK_0h5Gj8A400 More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Omega Seamaster Daniel Craig’s 007 Wore in ‘No Time to Die’ Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Forget about searching for a watch that looks like something James Bond would wear. Now you can buy one that actually spent time on the spy’s wrist. An Omega Seamaster that Daniel Craig wore in last year’s No Time to Die will hit the block next month as part of Christie’s “60 Years of James Bond” auction. The timepiece in question was actually designed with the input of the actor to commemorate his fifth and final film as agent 007. Craig’s watch is called the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition and originally debuted back in...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Wilson
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
James Callaghan
Person
Edward Heath
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Atlantic

For Britain’s Tories, the Answer Is Always Margaret Thatcher

After 12 years in power, Britain’s Conservative Party has hit a wall, unsure of what it is and what it stands for, what its mission is supposed to be, and how it’s supposed to fulfill it. Having replaced David Cameron with Theresa May, then May with Boris Johnson, it is now replacing Johnson with one of two candidates, both of whom are—once again—demanding a new direction for the party and, in turn, the country. Never has Benjamin Disraeli’s angry jibe that “a Conservative Government is an organized hypocrisy” seemed so apt.
IMMIGRATION
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Rover P5#Regal#Travel Trailers#Vehicles#Silverstone Auctions#British#Buick#Jaguar#Conservative Party
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
Robb Report

A Jeweler in India Just Smashed the World Record for Most Diamonds on One Ring

Click here to read the full article. You can now wear more than 20,000 diamonds on one finger. SWA Diamonds, a jeweler based in India, has unveiled a massive diamond-encrusted ring dubbed “Touch of Ami,” and it has smashed the world record for the number of set diamonds. Its staggering 24,679 stones are more than double that of the previous record holder. Inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, the piece is not exactly subtle, with an expansive, flower-like top that covers most of your hand. The intricate detailing was made by pouring liquid gold into a mold of 41 mushroom petals before...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

Inside a $50 Million California Estate Where Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras Play Polo

A luxury polo property played on by Prince Harry and star polo player Nacho Figueras? Look no further than this 61-acre estate. This stunning equestrian property in Carpinteria, a charming seaside town in Santa Barbara County, has just hit the market for $50 million. The owner is professional polo player, philanthropist, and movie producer Sarah Siegel-Magness, who purchased the property in 2017. As for why she is selling, it comes down to wanting to travel the world and share her property with others.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb

Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy