Westwood One's Scott Graham and Hall of Famer James Lofton preview the NFL season with Afternoon Drive
Westwood One's Scott Graham and James Lofton, Pro Football Hall of Famer, joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Hall of Fame Game, Doug Pederson taking over in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence, Josh McDaniels' return to coaching with the Raiders, how the Browns will fare this season with Jacoby Brissett likely taking over as the starting quarterback during Deshaun Watson's suspension, a tribute to Vin Scully and the this year's Hall of Fame class.
