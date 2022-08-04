ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Westwood One's Scott Graham and Hall of Famer James Lofton preview the NFL season with Afternoon Drive

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FIhH_0h5Gj2ri00

Westwood One's Scott Graham and James Lofton, Pro Football Hall of Famer, joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Hall of Fame Game, Doug Pederson taking over in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence, Josh McDaniels' return to coaching with the Raiders, how the Browns will fare this season with Jacoby Brissett likely taking over as the starting quarterback during Deshaun Watson's suspension, a tribute to Vin Scully and the this year's Hall of Fame class.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
James Lofton
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Yardbarker

Watch: LeRoy Butler inducted into the Hall of Fame

LeRoy Butler waited 16 years for the knock on his door. When it came, he slammed it in Charles Woodson’s face in disbelief. Whether he believed it or not, Woodson was there to inform him that, two decades since he retired, Butler was a Hall of Famer. On August...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#American Football#The Hall Of Fame Game
ESPN

Tony Boselli becomes 1st Jaguars player in Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio --  Tony Boselli looked out at all the teal-colored jerseys in the crowd and screamed: Duuuuval!. Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Boselli, the first pick in Jaguars history, was among eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels returns home in Hall of Fame Game

Tonight, the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels will make his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. McDaniels grew up in Canton and was the high school quarterback on the very field his team is set to play on tonight. Previously, McDaniels spent most of his coaching career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls. Aug. 4, 2022.
CANTON, OH
247Sports

LeRoy Butler’s official enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame happens today

Former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler will be officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6th, starting at noon when the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement takes place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremonies and speeches can be viewed on NFL Network and ESPN today.
GREEN BAY, WI
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy