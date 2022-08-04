Westwood One's Scott Graham and Hall of Famer James Lofton preview the NFL season with Afternoon Drive

Tonight, the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels will make his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. McDaniels grew up in Canton and was the high school quarterback on the very field his team is set to play on tonight. Previously, McDaniels spent most of his coaching career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls. Aug. 4, 2022.

