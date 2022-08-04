Pritzker isn't endorsing Lightfoot for re-election, at least not yet

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Will Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker back Lori Lightfoot's bid for a second term as Chicago's mayor?

He's not saying just yet.

At two different news conferences Thursday, Pritzker was asked whether he’ll support Lightfoot in her bid for re-election.

With his own re-election bid underway, Pritzker said he’s focused on that. The mayoral election isn’t until 2023, he noted.

When a reporter tried to characterize that as Pritzker not endorsing the incumbent mayor, he disagreed.

“Just because I haven’t talked about endorsements in future elections does not mean that there isn’t a possibility of it,” Pritzker said.

Lightfoot faces several challengers, including aldermen and a philanthropist who has given away gasoline and groceries.

Democrat Pritzker faces Republican Darren Bailey in the gubernatorial election this fall.

