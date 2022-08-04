ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pritzker isn't endorsing Lightfoot for re-election, at least not yet

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQdMI_0h5Git5P00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Will Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker back Lori Lightfoot's bid for a second term as Chicago's mayor?

He's not saying just yet.

At two different news conferences Thursday, Pritzker was asked whether he’ll support Lightfoot in her bid for re-election.

With his own re-election bid underway, Pritzker said he’s focused on that. The mayoral election isn’t until 2023, he noted.

When a reporter tried to characterize that as Pritzker not endorsing the incumbent mayor, he disagreed.

“Just because I haven’t talked about endorsements in future elections does not mean that there isn’t a possibility of it,” Pritzker said.

Lightfoot faces several challengers, including aldermen and a philanthropist who has given away gasoline and groceries.

Democrat Pritzker faces Republican Darren Bailey in the gubernatorial election this fall.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 12

Pete peter
2d ago

Neither of these people should Run. They have demolished the State, Into a crime ridden one

Reply(6)
14
Scott Denham
2d ago

Mayor Stinkfoot is one of the reasons why I’m glad I don’t live in Chicago and Dictator Prickster is one of the reasons why I wish I didn’t live in Illinois period

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southportcorridorchicago.com

Ald. Tom Tunny to either quit – or run for Mayor

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, Five-term Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), chairman of the Zoning Committee, said “he plans to take some time during the council’s August recess before deciding whether to call it quits — or even run for mayor.”. “There’s a parade of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Lori Lightfoot
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Men Reject Plea Deals for Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Two Chicago men charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea deals offered by federal prosecutors, according to court records obtained by NBC 5 Investigates. Athanasios Zoyganeles, who was arrested and charged in February, accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on July...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democrat#Republican#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships

Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
thechicagogenius.com

Mysterious Racer L Vows to End Chicago Drag Racing One Week After Mayor Lightfoot Disappears in Big Wreck

WEST LOOP—Exactly one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot vanished from the public eye due to a big wreck, a mysterious racecar driver and overall bad boy named Racer L has vowed to clean up drag racers plaguing Chicago’s city streets. Racer L, age unknown, announced they would show the renegade racers who’s boss by placing first in the Windy City’s upcoming Grand Prix, an international event that will pit L against the world’s most famous drag racecar drivers.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Chicago

Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back,"  noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
GARY, IN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy