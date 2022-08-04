ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with shortage

By Amy Avery
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXzhu_0h5GisCg00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are looking high and low for some men and women to join the force and that search has expanded to people they already know but have since retired from the department.

“Anybody who’s thinking about coming back, don’t think about it, just come on back,” said NPD Assistant Chief Daryl Howard. “Obviously if you were on the job long enough to where you retired, you’ve got a love for what we do.”

Norfolk City Council approved Interim Police Chief Mike Goldsmith’s request in late July to bring back former officers to help with the shortage .

Right now, the department still has about 263 sworn officer vacancies to fill, 6 retirees have already answered the call.

“In our detective division, we have some of our retirees working on the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which is a pretty new tool that works on investigations with firearms,” said Assistant Chief Howard. “This gives them an opportunity to do that as well as remain an active participant in helping solve crimes which is what they were obviously born to do.”

Assistant Chief Howard says they also have some retirees monitoring red-light and speed cameras. The department hopes having retirees helping out will eventually free up more uniforms for patrol.

“Quite frankly, that’s where we are having our biggest challenges as far as staffing and, of course with patrol, that’s pretty much the core of our services to our citizens,” said Assistant Chief Howard.

Assistant Chief Howard says they still have a long way to go staffing-wise, but every person plays a part.

“If everybody takes the attitude of one person more it can be a positive influence and that helps us a great deal,” said Assistant Chief Howard. “Anybody who is part of the solution is welcome here and that’s the way we kind of look at it.”

If you’d like more information about joining NPD, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman and man shot on Giovanni Court at Aqueduct Apartments

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Court at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning. According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Court around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads letter in court

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Owner of condemned Seaview Lofts apartments reads …. The bar manager of the Legacy Lounge reacts the city …. 31Heroes hosts “Workout to Remember” event in Virginia …. Community members hold search for Codi Bigsby in …. 15-year-old man shot on Linster...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Npd#Norfolk City Council
WAVY News 10

Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County

Hampton woman's body found in Hanover County. The bar manager of the Legacy Lounge reacts the city …. 31Heroes hosts “Workout to Remember” event in Virginia …. Community members hold search for Codi Bigsby in …. 15-year-old man shot on Linster Street in Chesapeake. St. Mihiel Ave. Double...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAVY News 10

65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Police chase in Suffolk ends in Gates County, NC

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led Suffolk police on a chase across state lines into North Carolina, the Suffolk Police Department said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 3, Suffolk police said a call came in of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of Carolina Road. Officers located the driver on Whaleyville Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy