Dolton, IL

Suburb ordered to pay $33 million in police chase that ended in fatal crash

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Cook County jury has ordered the village of Dolton to pay more than $33 million for a 2016 police chase ending in a crash that killed one man and left a second man with severely lifelong disabilities.

John Kyles was killed, and Duane Dunlap suffered severe head and body injuries, when police say the vehicle they were riding in hit a dumpster and a parked vehicle.

Attorney Locke Bowman represents their families and claims the chase began after another man who was driving ran a stop sign.

Bowman says that did not justify the chase.

Dolton police claimed the driver was speeding and drunk, a gun was thrown from the vehicle during the chase and two more guns were later found in the vehicle.

Bowman says the jury ruled the chase was reckless and awarded $10 million to Kyles' family and $23 million to Dunlap.

Comments / 13

Guest
2d ago

They had guns in the car and the driver was drunk. This case makes absolutely no sense. That jury should be ejected on the grounds of lacking a brain.

Reply(1)
9
JDog2020
2d ago

Did I read this right? The cockroaches with guns and alcohol, running from the cops, crashed and sued the village, and won

Reply
3
AP_000989.b8af7ac3c99240d4b7bbc88f5be57e5d.1713
1d ago

what is wrong with this jury still smh people always think it’s the cops fault. I guarantee if they would hit one of their family members and killed them then oh my God then It’s a different story

Reply
2
 

