Suburb ordered to pay $33 million in police chase that ended in fatal crash
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Cook County jury has ordered the village of Dolton to pay more than $33 million for a 2016 police chase ending in a crash that killed one man and left a second man with severely lifelong disabilities.
John Kyles was killed, and Duane Dunlap suffered severe head and body injuries, when police say the vehicle they were riding in hit a dumpster and a parked vehicle.
Attorney Locke Bowman represents their families and claims the chase began after another man who was driving ran a stop sign.
Bowman says that did not justify the chase.
Dolton police claimed the driver was speeding and drunk, a gun was thrown from the vehicle during the chase and two more guns were later found in the vehicle.
Bowman says the jury ruled the chase was reckless and awarded $10 million to Kyles' family and $23 million to Dunlap.
