COVID-19: High risk levels expand in Ohio according to CDC

The COVID-19 risk level increased again in Ohio Thursday as more counties were upgraded to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest community level.

The upgrade, which is displayed on the CDC map with the color red, triggers a mask recommendation from the federal agency in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. The state map became more red Thursday as more counties had their community levels upgraded from medium to high, which is determined by the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases per population in a particular area.

As of Thursday, only 19 of Ohio's 88 counties remain at low risk for COVID-19.

Some counties in the Cincinnati region have been in the red zone for three weeks now. The following counties have the highest COVID-19 community levels in the region as of Thursday:

Ohio

Hamilton County.

Butler County.

Warren County.

Clermont County.

Kentucky

Boone County.

Kenton County.

Grant County.

Indiana

Dearborn County.

Ohio County.

The CDC recommends the following if you live in a county upgraded to red: