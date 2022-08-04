COVID-19: High risk levels expand in Ohio according to CDC
The COVID-19 risk level increased again in Ohio Thursday as more counties were upgraded to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest community level.
The upgrade, which is displayed on the CDC map with the color red, triggers a mask recommendation from the federal agency in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. The state map became more red Thursday as more counties had their community levels upgraded from medium to high, which is determined by the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases per population in a particular area.
As of Thursday, only 19 of Ohio's 88 counties remain at low risk for COVID-19.
Some counties in the Cincinnati region have been in the red zone for three weeks now. The following counties have the highest COVID-19 community levels in the region as of Thursday:
Ohio
- Hamilton County.
- Butler County.
- Warren County.
- Clermont County.
Kentucky
- Boone County.
- Kenton County.
- Grant County.
Indiana
- Dearborn County.
- Ohio County.
The CDC recommends the following if you live in a county upgraded to red:
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings).
- If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease: Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection; Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed; Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions (e.g., testing); Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing); Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies.
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease: consider self-testing to detect infection before contact; consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.
Comments / 0