Readers rejoice: 6 Austin bookstores reign in Yelp’s Texas Top 25 list

Anybody who knows me knows I am extremely proud to be from Killeen, Texas. Even when you hear the worst things about this town, you’ll never hear them from me. However, I do have a good sense of humor about Killeen. I'm fully aware that it doesn't have the best reputation, and while I think there's a lot to love here if you know where to look, I can laugh when comedians point out our flaws.
KWTX
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
3 Best Ways For Killeen, Texas To Stay Safe This School Year
Now that our children are on their way back to school in Killeen, Texas, I feel like it was only right that we have a conversation that we all feel is a little uncomfortable but it’s necessary. I feel like we definitely need to have a conversation with our children about their safety. Last year right before school let out, there was a TikTok post where there was a threat to all of Killeen's independent school district that there will be some type of harm on the last day of school. Sadly my son did not get to enjoy his last day with his friends and say goodbye. Here are three things that I think we definitely need to make sure our children are aware of and have for a safe school year.
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin
Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Texas Has 3 Of The Top 10 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
Austinites need to make $5 more per hour to live than the average Texan
It costs more than $5 more per hour to live in Austin than the average Texan, according to the 2022 Out of Reach report. Released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the report breaks down the cost of living in all 50 states. The Austin-Round Rock metro is ranked most expensive in Texas. While the average Texan needs to work full-time, making a minimum of $22.54 per hour, to afford a two-bedroom rental or apartment. In Austin, that number jumps to $27.90 per hour—about $58,040 annually—to afford rent of $1,451 per month, or Fair Market Rent.
UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends
New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World
Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Good News Friday: August 5, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
Marlin's Derion Gullette commits to Texas amid heavy recruiting interest
He had his choice of suitors, and Derion Gullette settled on the one located in the state capital. Gullette, a multi-sport star from Marlin who had generated heavy football recruiting interest, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Friday. Gullette (6-3, 225) chose the Longhorns over offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama and others.
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Music, movies and margaritas: What to do in Austin this weekend
🗓 All weekend 😎 Hot Summer Nights Festival 2022 Red River Cultural District’s annual free music fest is returning for three nights this weekend, showcasing more than 100 local artists. While admission is free, the festival helps raise funds for venue staff and local artists. Various times Thursday-Saturday | 📍Red River Cultural District venues
