ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Readers rejoice: 6 Austin bookstores reign in Yelp’s Texas Top 25 list

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on austonia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B106

TikTok Comedian Skewers Killeen, Texas In List of Cities Not to Visit

Anybody who knows me knows I am extremely proud to be from Killeen, Texas. Even when you hear the worst things about this town, you’ll never hear them from me. However, I do have a good sense of humor about Killeen. I'm fully aware that it doesn't have the best reputation, and while I think there's a lot to love here if you know where to look, I can laugh when comedians point out our flaws.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
BELTON, TX
US105

3 Best Ways For Killeen, Texas To Stay Safe This School Year

Now that our children are on their way back to school in Killeen, Texas, I feel like it was only right that we have a conversation that we all feel is a little uncomfortable but it’s necessary. I feel like we definitely need to have a conversation with our children about their safety. Last year right before school let out, there was a TikTok post where there was a threat to all of Killeen's independent school district that there will be some type of harm on the last day of school. Sadly my son did not get to enjoy his last day with his friends and say goodbye. Here are three things that I think we definitely need to make sure our children are aware of and have for a safe school year.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Burnet, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin

Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
AUSTIN, TX
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Bookstores#Used Bookstore#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Austin Public Library#Bookpeople#Waterloo Records
fox7austin.com

This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austinites need to make $5 more per hour to live than the average Texan

It costs more than $5 more per hour to live in Austin than the average Texan, according to the 2022 Out of Reach report. Released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the report breaks down the cost of living in all 50 states. The Austin-Round Rock metro is ranked most expensive in Texas. While the average Texan needs to work full-time, making a minimum of $22.54 per hour, to afford a two-bedroom rental or apartment. In Austin, that number jumps to $27.90 per hour—about $58,040 annually—to afford rent of $1,451 per month, or Fair Market Rent.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
MIX 92-5

Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: August 5, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin's Derion Gullette commits to Texas amid heavy recruiting interest

He had his choice of suitors, and Derion Gullette settled on the one located in the state capital. Gullette, a multi-sport star from Marlin who had generated heavy football recruiting interest, announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Friday. Gullette (6-3, 225) chose the Longhorns over offers from Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama and others.
MARLIN, TX
Austonia

Music, movies and margaritas: What to do in Austin this weekend

🗓 All weekend 😎 Hot Summer Nights Festival 2022 Red River Cultural District’s annual free music fest is returning for three nights this weekend, showcasing more than 100 local artists. While admission is free, the festival helps raise funds for venue staff and local artists. Various times Thursday-Saturday | 📍Red River Cultural District venues
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy