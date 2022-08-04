ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Possible shooting at Mall of America prompts lockdown

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuK13_0h5Gi5Tg00

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (NEXSTAR) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details. Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene.

They gave no other details. Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

The Mall of America tweeted that there was a “confirmed isolated incident in a tenant space” and asked shoppers to “remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted.”

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Bloomington, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bloomington, MN
Sports
City
Bloomington, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Mall Of America#Violent Crime#Nike#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy