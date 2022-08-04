ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star

By Julian Resendiz
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday.

The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.

Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain

The so-called “Day of Action to condemn Op Lone Star” is taking place at 10 a.m. on the corner of Father Rahm Avenue and El Paso Street in El Paso; at 10 a.m. on Saint Francis Plaza in Presidio; at 9 a.m. at Southern Pacific Linear Park in Brownsville; and at 10 a.m. at Plaza de la Ciudad in Pharr.

“Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star and his recent order to arrest and return migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border completely disregard human rights, separate families and violate asylum seekers’ right to protection,” said the Border Network for Human Rights, one of the organizers. “These policies criminalize and incarcerate immigrants, pushing them to undertake dangerous routes to access the country which, in many cases, lead to death.”

Texas troopers are causing car chase fatalities and racially profiling drivers under Abbott’s border crackdown, complaint claims

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Operation Lone Star has helped border agents apprehend more than 274,000 unauthorized migrants and led to the arrest of 16,900 people and the filing of 14,200 felony charges. Operation Lone Star also has netted 5,700 illegal guns and $43 million in illicit currency.

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation,” DPS said in a recent news release.

Other groups taking part in the protests include Frontera Texas, Arise Adelante, Proyecto Libertad, Movimiento del Valle, Border Workers United and La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE).

Vamos Brandon!
2d ago

So Biden is now funding the completion of Trumps wall in Arizona. Why not fund Texas so we do the same. No one is against immigrants, but do it the right way through the port of entry, crossing the river is illegal. If someone knocks on my door and asks for help is a whole lot different than someone busting into my house from a window.

Glitz Garcia
2d ago

idk y protesting against it? I would b protesting about y Biden is letting any illegal in here with no requirements and giving them everything for free coming out of our pockets

Dark Side
1d ago

This is so biased, they should also talk about what illegals are getting away with when they come illegally into our country. Not to mention the diseases they bring, economic expenses, and everything bad that comes with allowing illegals into the country.

KTSM

BNHR, other groups protests Operation Lone Star

EL PASO, Texas – (KTSM) Border Network for Human Rights, along with other immigrant and civil rights groups held actions across the state today to highlight Texas border cities and oppose Operation Lone Star. Organizers say their goal is to bring attention to what they say is wrong in Governor Gregg Abbott’s Operation Lone star […]
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Protest against Operation Lone Star

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
AUSTIN, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
Greg Abbott
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in Freedom

Thursday was the opening day for the CPAC or Conservative Political Action Committee Conference in Dallas, Texas. Some big speakers include President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Fox analyst Sean Hannity, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.

While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
EL PASO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
Narcity USA

These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US

The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
