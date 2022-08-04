Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday.
The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain
The so-called “Day of Action to condemn Op Lone Star” is taking place at 10 a.m. on the corner of Father Rahm Avenue and El Paso Street in El Paso; at 10 a.m. on Saint Francis Plaza in Presidio; at 9 a.m. at Southern Pacific Linear Park in Brownsville; and at 10 a.m. at Plaza de la Ciudad in Pharr.
“Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star and his recent order to arrest and return migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border completely disregard human rights, separate families and violate asylum seekers’ right to protection,” said the Border Network for Human Rights, one of the organizers. “These policies criminalize and incarcerate immigrants, pushing them to undertake dangerous routes to access the country which, in many cases, lead to death.”Texas troopers are causing car chase fatalities and racially profiling drivers under Abbott’s border crackdown, complaint claims
The Texas Department of Public Safety says Operation Lone Star has helped border agents apprehend more than 274,000 unauthorized migrants and led to the arrest of 16,900 people and the filing of 14,200 felony charges. Operation Lone Star also has netted 5,700 illegal guns and $43 million in illicit currency.
“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation,” DPS said in a recent news release.Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border
