McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacBedford, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Jennifer Christensen
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
"Project Cabaret" Classes For Youth Offered by NPT
Fairfield, CT - Project Cabaret. Think: “Project Runway” in a class that guides you in “creating your own” cabaret show with other performers!. Six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that you helped to create!. New Paradigm Theatre continues to push...
Founders Hall Sundae Tea Returns with Sweet Summer Treats on August 12
Founders Hall’s annual Sundae Tea will be taking place on August 12th from 2:00-3:30. A fan favorite for the last two decades, this tea features an ice cream sundae bar with a variety of flavors and toppings. Members will relish Rich Farm Ice Cream complemented by Grace’s famous hot...
Fairfield County Bank donates $5,000 to Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center for Educational Programs
Fairfield County Bank donated $5,000 to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) to go towards funding their educational programs. The donation will be an education grant, directly supporting transportation and educational programs for students in Danbury and Bridgeport. The school programs are led by experienced docents, either on-site or virtually, taking students back through time to relive historical events and be introduced to the history of the United States.
Merwin Meadows Pond Now OPEN
Based on the results of testing performed on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wilton’s Merwin Meadows Pond is safe for swimming and reopens today, Friday, August 5th. Wilton’s Health Director continues to feel the E. coli contamination identified on July 29th is the result of geese in the area. Earlier this week, park staff installed a field of 10 pinwheels as an additional tool to deter geese. The swirling pinwheels refract sunlight, acting as a humane means of scaring away the geese.
Merryall Center for the Arts Receives Grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund
New Milford, Conn - The Merryall Center for the Arts is the recipient of a grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund, as announced jointly by Mayor Pete Bass and Dean Gray, President of Merryall’s Board of Directors. “These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan created to provide COVID-19 relief to help non-profits that had reduced profits during this pandemic,” explained Mayor Bass.
Town of Southbury Seeks Library Assistant, Accepting Applications
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Library Assistant. Library Assistant. 12 hrs. every week: Monday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Thursday, 4:30 p. m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Every other week 19 hrs. per week includes the above hrs. plus Saturday (alternate with another staff member), 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p. m. Included is a half hour unpaid break on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass Provides NMHS Fire Update
"Our contractor (Belfor) continues with the restoration process at NMHS" * Continued soot cleaning on the 3rd floor. * Continued masking of rooms and necessary infrastructure above the ceiling grid in preparation for fireproofing encapsulation on the 3rd floor. * Continued encapsulation of fireproofing on the 3rd floor. Continue to remove air scrubbers as areas are cleaned.
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Mary Dougherty
What community event do you look forward to attending? How does it make you feel?. Chirp summer concerts in the park are so fun and a great way to connect with friends. I always feel grateful to be able to catch up with people with live music under the stars.
CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
Thank you to Dionne Craig for your dedicated service to the Town of Bethel and best wishes on your new chapter!
Dionne Craig, Administrative Assistant to Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker took to social media to bid farewell to the community that will always hold a special place in her heart. Craig is gearing up for her next chapter - a move that will bring her closer to family. There is nothing more important than that!
Danbury Proton Petition and Press Conference on August 10 at City Hall
On July 29, Danbury Proton submitted a formal Petition for Reconsideration imploring the State Office of Health Strategy to engage in a dialogue to address any concerns about their Certificate Of Need application, which they denied on July 14. Next Wednesday, August 10 at 2:30 pm, the City of Danbury...
Ridgefielders Make an ImpaCT
Over two hundred residents of Ridgefield and neighboring towns turned up for ImpaCT’s 7 PM start time at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, "a night of action and conversation in response to recent Supreme Court rulings," according to organizers Glori Norwitt and Jessica Mancini. Everything from voting rights to...
American Legion Post 78 Ridgefield Contest Winners
Each year American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield sponsors an essay contest to promote the principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy as citizens. All Ridgefield Senior High School students are eligible to participate. Congratulations to the winners from the RHS Class of 2022, Alexa Anglade and...
'ALL ABOUT JOEL' comes To Kensico Dam Plaza for the Robison Summer Concert Series
The Robison Summer Concert Series continues with David Clark’s All About Joel, a musical tribute to Billy Joel, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “Take a trip down memory lane during this great performance. Grab your family, friends and dancing shoes for a night full of the Piano Man’s classic pop songs!”
Ridgefield Responds to hold town-wide event to support Ukraine on August 27, seek support and partnerships!
Ukrainian Independence Day is on August 24 and Ridgefield Responds will be hosting a town-wide event on August 27th to celebrate the country's sovereignty and incredible strength in defending itself since this war began earlier this year. Ridgefield Responds explains, "We’re seeking local businesses, groups, and organizations to participate! Sell...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Warren Tricomi Salon
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Warren Tricomi...
Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Emergency Management Director Matthew Cassavechia about the extreme heat: This Week in the City
In this episode of “This Week in the City”, Mayor Dean Esposito speaks with Emergency Management Director Matthew Cassavechia about the extreme heat forecasted for this week (Wednesday, August 3rd – Friday August 5th) and the city’s response and resources. The locations listed below will be...
Charles Ives Music Festival FREE Chamber Concert and Expo at Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday
“Simple Gifts is CIMF Summer 2022’s gift to the community - a FREE chamber concert and community expo at the Ridgefield Playhouse, Sunday, August 7. CIMF Artist-Faculty representing some of the most talented early-career artists in the United States, will perform pieces by Chris Cerrone, CIMF Composer-in-Residence Jared Miller, CIMF Artistic Director Paul Frucht, award-winning composer John Williams, Pulitzer-prize winning composer John Corigliano, and more! CIMF artists hold positions in major American orchestras such as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony, lead acclaimed chamber ensembles, and perform on Broadway. During this concert, artists will be joined by several of our advanced level CIMF student musicians to present a tapestry of American works.
Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament on Sept. 26 at Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton
The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host its 2022 John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Jersey Mike’s on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton, CT. Celebrities joining us will be MC Steve Phillips, Jordan Reed, former NFL Pro Bowl tight end and Italian American stand-...
