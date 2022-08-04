Four more juveniles arrested after ‘trauma’ death of boy, 16, in Lindon

Read on gephardtdaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Bankok Thai Restaurant Is Located in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
ksl.com
Charges: Man detained, threatened to shoot couple he thought took his pet raccoon
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of threatening to shoot two other men because he thought they had stolen his pet raccoon, according to police, now faces several charges. Daniel Joseph Chivers, 43, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a gun by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man stole an excavator and started digging, police say, causing significant damage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Salt Lake City police arrested a man Saturday after they say he stole an excavator from a construction site, drove almost a mile and caused significant damage by randomly digging up the ground. The excavator was used to dig out parts of a...
Gephardt Daily
Police ask for help locating possible runaway from Layton treatment center
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from a Layton treatment center. Layton police say Natalee hasn’t been seen since about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. “She doesn’t know anyone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Fugitives from Salt Lake City, Magna arrested in Nevada
MESQUITE, Nevada, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah fugitives have been taken into custody in Nevada after Mesquite Police detectives received a tip that the woman were booked at a hotel there. “While detectives were conducting surveillance on the hotel, the fugitives exited the room,” a police...
SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released a timeline today providing additional information on the agency’s response to the homicide of Ryan Outlaw that occurred in the fall of 2020. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her […]
POLICE: Woman gets probation for manslaughter then flees
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman who was given a sentence of probation in relation to her boyfriend’s homicide that occurred in the fall of 2020 is now at large after being released from jail on June 23. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing […]
KSLTV
3-car collision in West Valley claims the life of one passenger
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person was killed Friday night in a three-car collision in West Valley City. The victim has not yet been identified. Lt. Jason Vincent with West Valley City Police Department said the collision happed at 7:18 p.m. when a black car was heading westbound on 4100 South when it veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a red car heading eastbound, preparing to turn left at the intersection of 4000 West.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft. The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
kjzz.com
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
Police search for man missing from Murray
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
kjzz.com
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Former Cottonwood Heights councilwoman sues city for handling of 2020 police protest
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Former Cottonwood Heights Councilwoman Tali Bruce has filed a lawsuit against the city, police chief and officers she accuses of conspiring to shut down a 2020 protest of the police killing of Zane James, during which she says she was pushed and struck by an officer.
Gephardt Daily
Motorcyclist dies after driving off Trappers Loop in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike Thursday on Trappers Loop died after being airlifted to an area hospital. At 3:30 p.m., the motorcycle was southbound on Trappers Loop near mile marker 6 when the rider left the road.
Lindon police make 4 more arrests in connection with teen death
The Lindon City Police Department has announced the arrest of four more teenagers as part of an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old male that occurred Monday. According to a statement signed by Mike Brower, Lindon City police chief, four individuals between the ages of 16 and 17 were arrested Thursday in addition to another 16-year-old who was arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Man accused of killing two kids in Eagle Mountain crash pleads not guilty
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has plead not guilty after he was accused of crashing into two young children and killing them. Kent Cody Barley, age 25, appeared in Fourth District Court before Judge Robert Lund in an arraignment hearing today. He is facing three criminal charges,...
KSLTV
Murder suspect of Millcreek mother convicted of stolen firearm charges
SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon and suspect of the murder of 57-year-old Millcreek mother Linda Nemelka was found guilty of stolen firearm charges on Sunday. After a four-day trial, James Dekota Brunson, 25, of Orem, Utah was found guilty of possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and possession of stolen firearms, according to Utah’s Department of Justice.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
FOX 13 Investigates: Despite training, SLCPD stands over a stabbing victim instead of giving first aid
SALT LAKE CITY — The victim cried for help. A 911 caller asked for permission to help. Even the stabber pleaded for her boyfriend to receive help. Despite hours of medical training, two white officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stood over a Black stabbing victim for approximately eight minutes, choosing not to give first aid.
kjzz.com
3 people critically injured after head-on collision in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people were critically injured after a head-on collision in Utah County. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Anderson, the collision happened on US-6 east of Tucker shortly after 4 p.m. Anderson said a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head...
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
Comments / 0