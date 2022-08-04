Four more juveniles arrested after ‘trauma’ death of boy, 16, in Lindon

The Lindon City Police Department has announced the arrest of four more teenagers as part of an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old male that occurred Monday. According to a statement signed by Mike Brower, Lindon City police chief, four individuals between the ages of 16 and 17 were arrested Thursday in addition to another 16-year-old who was arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday.

LINDON, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO