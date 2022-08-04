SUNY Oswego Professor Explains Webb Telescope’s Focus On ‘Search For Knowledge’

Read on oswegocountytoday.com
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
SUNY Oswego’s Rebecca Burch Earns President’s Award For Scholarly, Creative Activity
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego human development faculty member Rebecca Burch recently earned the campus President’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity for impactful research and overwhelming contributions toward the next generation of researchers. “She has brought students into her research in all areas; working with them as co-authors...
General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio Exam Instruction Offered
FULTON – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, the the Fulton Amateur Radio Club will host a free 10-week course designed for Technician Class licensees who are interested in obtaining their General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio license. The class will meet on Tuesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the lower...
OCWNY Launches New Initiative To Highlight Area Employers
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Oswego Health the week of Aug. 15 to share employment opportunities and insights about the current job market in its industry. Oswego Health is currently looking to fill a variety of positions, ranging from EVS technicians to...
Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van To Visit Oswego County Fair August 19
SANDY CREEK, NY – Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van will visit the Oswego County Fair at 291 Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek on Thursday, August 19, 2022. The screenings will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment. To schedule an...
Oswego Health Upgrades Medical Imaging Technology
OSWEGO – Oswego Health announced yesterday the installation of two OEC Elite CFD mobile C-arms with CMOS flat panel detectors (CFD) at Oswego Hospital. The CMOS flat detector allows radiologists to see more anatomy and delivers exceptional image quality at lower dose, using software features such as Live Zoom. The enhanced positioning and ease of use are also contributing to increased efficiency by optimizing the clinical workflow.
Oswego BOE Weighs Information From Fourth Installment Of Comprehensive Efficiency Study
OSWEGO – The last installment of a Comprehensive Efficiency Study created for the Oswego City School District was presented to the Board of Education last night during their bi-monthly meeting, Tuesday, August 2. The study was conducted by Deborah Ayres and Allen D. Poles of the Castallo & Silky...
Oswego County Soil, Water District Adds New Tool To Help Control Invasive Plants
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County has a new dog in the fight as it works to control the water chestnut population in the Oswego River. An integrated system of hand-pulling and herbicide application now includes the use of a drone. The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWD)...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and...
Officials Remain Hopeful As Award-Winning Hospice Program Prepares To Close
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.” The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers. More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score...
Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
Meet Julian Brown, a wealthy heir, nightclub owner, inventor, and Syracuse’s ‘most investigated citizen’
Chances are you have never heard of Julian Brown of Syracuse. But if you lived in the city between 1911 and 1952, you certainly would have. Few natives of the city, except for politicians or athletes, had more Syracuse newspaper space devoted to them at that time than Brown. Like...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Oswego County Announces Winners In Fair Housing Coloring Contest
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Housing Office recently hosted an awards ceremony to recognize the winners of this year’s Oswego County Fair Housing Coloring Contest. Students from across the county are invited to participate by coloring their idea of what fair housing means. The contest is open...
Oswego Health Welcomes Rewati Bhattarai, MSN, NP-C To Center For Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases
OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes Rewati Bhattarai to the healthcare system as a new Advanced Practice Provider at the Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases. Bhattarai earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2015 at Syracuse University. In 2017 she attended Utica College for their Accelerated Nursing Program to earn her BSN before completing her MSN in 2020 at SUNY Upstate.
waynetimes.com
Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?
A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online in September
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, September 12 through Friday, September 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
