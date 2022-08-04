Read on kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP SLIGHTLY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are up slightly in the past week. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said 395 cases of the virus were reported in the week ending on Wednesday. That compares to 379 cases the previous week. County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the county is seeing higher numbers about three weeks after an uptick was seen in the metro counties around Portland.
Parts of Douglas County forests closed for firefighter, public safety
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Parts of the Umpqua, Deschutes, Willamette and Fremont-Winema National Forests have been closed to the public to help with fire suppression efforts, the United States Forest Service said. The USFS says a large portion of the Diamond Peak Wilderness and Summit Lake area, the northern part of...
JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
Psychedelic Mushrooms Will Be Going Back to Some Oregon Ballots this November
Two years ago, Oregon became the first state in the country to approve psilocybin use in licensed facilities under Measure 109. Now, though, a majority of Oregon’s counties are pushing back. Twenty four of the state’s 36 counties will have measures on the ballot this November asking voters to...
Mon 8 AM | What the psilocybin people think about all the 'opt-out' votes across Oregon
Oregon made headlines across the country when voters approved mushroom therapy, guided therapy using psilocybin from mushrooms, a psychedelic drug. The program has not even begun, but alreadly local jurisdictions are making moves to opt out of the law. Jackson County Commissioners put an ordinance banning the therapy in unincorporated...
DUII ENHANCED PATROLS DURING DUNEFEST
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct enhanced DUII patrols during the DuneFest event in Winchester Bay, happening through Sunday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, deputies will perform enhanced DUII patrols on the sand and on roadways around the event.
Law enforcement raids Selma grow, "always leaves 4 legal marijuana plants"
SELMA — In a press release about a recent raid on an unlicensed cannabis grow in Selma, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team highlighted a practice of always leaving behind the four legal plants allowed by Oregon State Law. On August 4, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the...
Law enforcement seizes plants, cannabis, guns, magic mushrooms at Rogue River illegal grow
ROGUE RIVER — Law enforcement conducted a search and seizure at an unlicensed cannabis grow in Rogue River on August 4, finding 438 cannabis plants, 1000 pounds of cannabis, five pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and two firearms. The unlicensed cannabis was destroyed. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along...
Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
Crews put out illegal campfire near Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore.-- Crews put out an illegal campfire in the Umpqua National Forest Friday night, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. According to officials, forest leaders were driving roads in the Steamboat drainage when they came across the fire which had flames close to three feet high. The...
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 4
On August 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market were located, seized, and destroyed. A semi-automatic firearm was also seized while one adult male was detained, identified, and interviewed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and unpermitted electrical installations (significant fire hazard). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
SMALL AMOUNT OF DAMAGE TO SUTHERLIN SENIOR CENTER
The building housing the Sutherlin Senior Center sustained a small amount of damage as the result of a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 3:30 a.m. a male driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the corner of East Central Avenue and Umpqua Street. Another driver had the right of way and was going through the intersection, resulting to the accident. The first vehicle collided with the sign along with hitting the other vehicle. No one was injured. The driver who caused the wreck was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:15 a.m. the 40-year was contacted by an officer under the Washington Street Bridge with a half-gallon of Fireball whiskey. The suspect was visibly intoxicated and took a drink of the whiskey while speaking with the officer. He was also issued his third exclusion notice, and then was released.
Roseburg man dead after car crash
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- An elderly man from Roseburg suffered fatal injuries during a car crash Thursday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. The DCSO says 911 operators heard a report of a car crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park at about 4:30 p.m. on August 4. Officials say DCSO deputies as well as personnel from the Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and the United States Forest Service responded.
MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Camas Valley man was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 a.m., the 22-year old was traveling south on Old Highway 99 S near Dole Road in the Myrtle Creek area. The operator said a pickup started going into his lane, which caused him to panic and lock up his rear tire. The man said the motorcycle began fishtailing and he throttled it which spun him around and into an approximately six-foot ditch.
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
RIDDLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Riddle man was jailed following an alleged assault incident Wednesday evening. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:00 p.m. deputies responded to the 900 block of Hill Street in the Myrtle Creek area. An investigation determined there was probable cause to arrest the 32-year old. He was charged with fourth-degree assault and held without bail.
WOMAN HURT IN TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck near Sutherlin on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Rathbun Road. A male driver admitted to pulling his vehicle in the front of the other one after to failing to ensure there was no oncoming traffic. The driver whose vehicle was hit sustained an injury to her neck. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene. Public works staff was advised of damage to the guard rail.
