Effective: 2022-08-05 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The northeastern District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bladensburg, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include College Park, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Beltsville, Largo, Bladensburg, University of Maryland, Fedex Field, Gallaudet University, Fort Totten, RFK Stadium, Fairland, Landover, Hyattsville, White Oak, Takoma Park, East Riverdale, Adelphi, Colesville and Kettering. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO